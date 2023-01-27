Assault weapons ban advances out of state House committee

By Elena Perry The Spokesman-Review

OLYMPIA – A state House of Representatives committee voted to move two gun control bills out of committee, including the controversial assault weapons ban.

Another bill that would require training and a permit to purchase a firearm also passed the committee.

Committee Republicans proposed amendments to these bills. None were adopted. Committee members voted consistently along party lines, with Democrats in support and Republicans opposed.

The committee unanimously adopted two amendments proposed by Democrats to the assault weapons ban bill. One would allow sales to law enforcement agencies. Another amendment clarifies that in investigations, the Office of the Attorney General and criminal investigators would cooperate with each other.

The next stop for these bills is the House Rules Committee, where it will be scheduled for a vote on the House floor.

Bans on semiautomatic weapons have been considered in years past, but never received enough votes.

Supporters said that it is imperative they pass more gun control legislation now, especially given the recent slew of mass shootings across the nation, including one in Yakima that left three dead.

“Since we had the hearing on this bill to now, we have seen incredible, tragic acts of gun violence,” Rep. Storm Peterson, D-Edmonds, said. “While this bill will not cure that scourge that is happening across this country, it is part of the solution.”

Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, disagrees that this bill will solve anything, but only represents a violation of the constitutional right to bear arms.

“Firearms are neither good nor bad, they are neither violent nor nonviolent. They are only a risk in the hands of certain individuals,” Walsh said. “This will always be an issue to us, because it is based on the restriction on the foundation of constitutional rights.”