Eastern Washington Bobcat tests positive for avian influenza

A bobcat on the Spokane Indian Reservation tested positive for avian influenza this month.

While the disease has been found in raccoons in Washington, this is the first time avian influenza has been found in a bobcat, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman Staci Lehman said.

“It’s not unexpected,” she said. “We know it has transferred to mammals. (But) we only had raccoons till now.”

In the past nine months, WDFW has documented three raccoons with avian influenza, including one in Spokane County. While the disease is common in birds, it’s rarer to find it in mammals.

It has been detected in red foxes, striped skunks and bobcats in other states , according to a WDFW blog post. Washington had the first detections of the disease in raccoons in North America, and the raccoons were the first detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a mammal in Washington state.

As to whether the disease poses a risk to domestic animals, or humans, WDFW said it’s unlikely.

“We don’t want people to panic,” Lehman said. “But we do want to get the word out. As usual, don’t touch dead things.”

To learn more, visit wdfw.medium.com and search avian influenza.