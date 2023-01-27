The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Day 36° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  Outdoors

Eastern Washington Bobcat tests positive for avian influenza

Jan. 27, 2023 Updated Fri., Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:50 a.m.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is dedicated to preserving, protecting and perpetuating the state’s fish and wildlife resources, according to the agency’s webpage. (WDFW)
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is dedicated to preserving, protecting and perpetuating the state’s fish and wildlife resources, according to the agency’s webpage. (WDFW)
By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508

A bobcat on the Spokane Indian Reservation tested positive for avian influenza this month.

While the disease has  been found in raccoons in Washington, this is the first time avian influenza has been found in a bobcat, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman Staci Lehman said.

“It’s not unexpected,” she said. “We know it has transferred to mammals. (But) we only had raccoons till now.”

In the past nine months, WDFW has documented three raccoons with avian influenza, including one in Spokane County. While the disease is common in birds,  it’s rarer to find it in mammals.

It has been detected in red foxes, striped skunks and bobcats in other states , according to a WDFW blog post. Washington had the first detections of the disease in raccoons in North America, and the raccoons were the first detection of  highly pathogenic avian influenza in a mammal in Washington state.

As to whether the disease poses a risk to domestic animals, or humans, WDFW said it’s unlikely.

“We don’t want people to panic,” Lehman said. “But we do want to get the word out. As usual, don’t touch dead things.”

To learn more, visit wdfw.medium.com and search avian influenza.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Outdoors