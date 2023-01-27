Idaho woman attacked by moose

On the evening of Jan. 13, a resident of Ketchum, Idaho, received substantial injuries in her driveway area after a moose attack, according to an Idaho Department of Fish and Game news release.

The incident was preceded by an encounter between an unleashed small dog and the moose. When the homeowner attempted to intervene, the moose, which was approximately 20 feet away, charged the woman.

The moose ran at the woman, hitting her in the head, which reportedly knocked her unconscious for a brief time.

It is unknown what happened immediately after the contact, but her injuries are consistent with a moose continuing the attack while the woman was on the ground.

The incident was not reported to Idaho Fish and Game until Jan. 17, according to the agency release. Attacks should be reported immediately by calling 911.

Regional staff are attempting to locate and relocate the moose to a more remote location. The challenge is that multiple moose have been reported in the Warm Springs neighborhood west of Ketchum.