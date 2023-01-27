The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Day 28° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Man who threatened school, police before being shot sentenced to 10 years in prison

Jan. 27, 2023 Updated Fri., Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:25 p.m.

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A 40-year-old man who a year ago threatened to shoot up police and a Coeur d’Alene-area elementary school before a standoff ensued was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison.

Robert J. Green was shot by Kootenai County sheriff’s deputies last January after brandishing a weapon at officers. A jury in December found Green guilty of three counts of aggravated assault on police officers and one count of threatening violence on school grounds.

Authorities found multiple firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition on or near Green during the incident, according to a Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office news release.

An armed suicidal person, later identified as Green, was reported the afternoon of Jan. 24, 2022, in a residence next to Dalton Elementary School, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office. The school was placed on a safety hold.

Officers negotiated with Green for hours, during which Green threatened to shoot police and toward people at the school. The man eventually brandished a weapon at officers, prompting the shooting. Coeur d’Alene police described the weapon as an AR-style rifle.

Green was taken to Kootenai Health, deputies said.

Green, who has been in jail for one year, will be given credit for time served and will be eligible for parole in three years.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety