Man who threatened school, police before being shot sentenced to 10 years in prison

A 40-year-old man who a year ago threatened to shoot up police and a Coeur d’Alene-area elementary school before a standoff ensued was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison.

Robert J. Green was shot by Kootenai County sheriff’s deputies last January after brandishing a weapon at officers. A jury in December found Green guilty of three counts of aggravated assault on police officers and one count of threatening violence on school grounds.

Authorities found multiple firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition on or near Green during the incident, according to a Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office news release.

An armed suicidal person, later identified as Green, was reported the afternoon of Jan. 24, 2022, in a residence next to Dalton Elementary School, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office. The school was placed on a safety hold.

Officers negotiated with Green for hours, during which Green threatened to shoot police and toward people at the school. The man eventually brandished a weapon at officers, prompting the shooting. Coeur d’Alene police described the weapon as an AR-style rifle.

Green was taken to Kootenai Health, deputies said.

Green, who has been in jail for one year, will be given credit for time served and will be eligible for parole in three years.