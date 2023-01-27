Police: Teen arrested at Shaw Middle School for carrying BB gun

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday after police say he was carrying a BB gun at a north Spokane middle school.

Officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to Shaw Middle School, Spokane police said in a news release. School officials were advised a male outside the school had a gun in his waistline, police said.

The school was briefly placed on lockdown because of after-school activities going on, the release said. Officers located a teen who matched the description of the suspect and found him to be in possession of a BB gun.

The teen was arrested on suspicion of possessing a dangerous weapon on school facilities and booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center.

Spokane Public Schools spokeswoman Sandra Jarrard wrote in an email the teen who was arrested was not a Shaw student.

Editor’s note: The story was updated Jan. 28 to include the teen who was arrested was not a student at Shaw Middle School.