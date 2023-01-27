Prep roundup: Brooklyn Jenson paces Lewis and Clark girls basketball; Mt. Spokane boys stay undefeated in league

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Girls basketball

GSL 4A/3A

Lewis and Clark 78, University 68: Brooklyn Jenson scored 26 points and the visiting Tigers (7-10, 4-3) beat the Titans (8-9, 3-4). Eliannah Ramirez led U-Hi with 18 points.

Mead 62, Ridgeline 37: Teryn Gardner scored 14 points and the visiting Panthers (12-3, 7-0) beat the Falcons (10-7, 2-5). Kaydin Renken scored 14 points for Ridgeline.

Central Valley 70, Ferris 40: Autumn Agnew scored 21 points and the Bears (13-4, 6-1) beat the visiting Saxons (7-10, 2-5). Mateia Eschenbacher scored eight points for Ferris.

Mt. Spokane 62, Cheney 35: Patience Grey scored 16 points and the visiting Wildcats (10-7, 6-1) beat the Blackhawks (4-13, 0-7). Paige Evans scored 13 points for Cheney.

2A

Pullman 53, East Valley 17: Sehra Singh scored 17 points and the visiting Greyhounds (5-11, 5-1) beat the Knights (0-14, 0-6). Abby Moore and Italia Salina led EV with six points apiece.

Shadle Park 63, Rogers 29: Kyleigh Archer scored 22 points and the Highlanders (7-8, 4-2) beat the visiting Pirates (2-12, 1-5). Emily Peabody led Rogers with 14 points.

Northeast A

Deer Park 69, Medical Lake 36: Darian Herring scored 17 points, Kaitlyn Scott added 15 points with five 3-pointers and the visiting Stags (16-2, 10-0) beat the Cardinals (7-11, 4-6). Delaney Gunther led ML with 13 points.

Colville 45, Lakeside 42: Jordyn True scored 13 points and the Crimson Hawks (11-5, 6-4) beat the visiting Eagles (11-7, 6-5). Avery Haff led Lakeside with 13 points.

Northeast 2B

Colfax 81, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 42: Brynn McGaughy scored 23 points and the visiting Bulldogs (18-0, 11-0) beat the Broncos (6-11, 3-9). Zoe Galbreath led LRS with 18 points and three 3-pointers.

St. George’s 59, Chewelah 29: Kalea Schlenker scored 17 points and the Dragons (12-5, 10-1) beat the visiting Cougars (5-12, 2-11). Brooke Bennett led Chewelah with 16 points.

Republic 49, Selkirk 34: Lindsey Short scored 17 points and the Tigers (11-8, 7-4) beat the visiting Rangers (5-10, 4-6). Madison Petrich led Selkirk with nine points.

Reardan 46, Kettle Falls 33: Tenice Waters scored 16 points and the visiting Screaming Eagles (7-11, 6-7) beat the Bulldogs (4-13, 2-10). LaVay Shurrum led KF with 18 points.

Northeast 1B

Cusick 62, Curlew 46: Makli Browneagle scored 23 points, Semiah Jackson added 21 and the Panthers (2-12, 1-7) beat the visiting Cougars (7-9, 4-5). Theia Grady led Curlew with 20 points.

Wellpinit 69, Chesterton Academy 12: Danea Norman scored 14 points and Wellpinit (12-5, 9-1) beat the visiting Knights (0-12, 0-8). Marissa Seyler added 12 points for Wellpinit.

Southeast 1B

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 59, Tekoa-Rosalia 24: Kyra Holt scored 16 points and the Eagles (5-8, 2-7) beat the visiting Timberwolves (1-15, 0-8).

Idaho

Timberlake 65, Bonners Ferry 36: Jozee MacArthur scored 18 points with four 3-pointers and the Tigers (16-2, 2-0) beat the visiting Badgers (10-9, 0-2) in a Intermountain League 3A game. Asha Abubakari led BF with 17 points.

Boys basketball

GSL 4A/3A

Mt. Spokane 74, Cheney 27: Maverick Sanders scored 17 points, Ryan Lafferty added 12 and the visiting Wildcats (16-1, 7-0) beat the Blackhawks (5-12, 0-7). Jakeb Vallance scored 10 points for Cheney.

Ferris 55, Central Valley 51: Dylan Skaife scored 21 points, Patrick Murphy added 13 and the visiting Saxons (13-3, 6-1) held off the Bears (2-15, 2-5). Trace Chalich scored 13 points to lead CV.

Mead 70, Ridgeline 62: Kolby Bumpas scored 16 points, Max Allen added 13 and the visiting Panthers (9-8, 5-2) beat the Falcons (7-10, 1-6). Dakota Means led Ridgeline with 21 points and three 3-pointers.

University 56, Lewis and Clark 47: Shane Skidmore scored 19 points, Ethan Cox added 10 and the Titans (13-4, 4-3) beat the visiting Tigers (6-11, 2-5). Paulo Murray led LC with 14 points.

2A

Pullman 71, East Valley 61: Jaedyn Brown scored 22 points and the Greyhounds (16-0, 6-0) beat the visiting Knights (7-7, 1-5). Luke Holecek knocked down eight 3-pointers and finished with 40 points for EV.

Rogers 54, Shadle Park 40: Deon Kinsey scored 15 points and the visiting Pirates (9-6, 2-4) beat the Highlanders (5-10, 1-5). Jacob Boston led Shadle with 17 points.

Northeast A

Freeman 67, Riverside 27: Boen Phelps scored 22 points and the Scotties (17-2, 11-0) beat the visiting Rams (2-13, 1-8). Jacob Graham led Riverside with 13 points.

Northeast 2B

St. George’s 57, Chewelah 35: Shawn Jones scored 22 points and the Dragons (11-5, 8-3) beat the visiting Cougars (1-17, 1-12). Codey Gilroy led Chewelah with 14 points.

Davenport 69, Northwest Christian 54: Tennessee Rainwater scored 22 points, Brenick Soliday added 21 and the visiting Gorillas (17-2, 12-1) beat the Crusaders (14-3, 9-3). Avi West led NWC with 21 points and Nathan Clark added 18.

Reardan 66, Kettle Falls 57: Jakari Singleton scored 20 points and the visiting Screaming Eagles (7-11, 5-8) beat the Bulldogs (5-11,2-9). Zane Edwards led Kettle Falls with 26 points and four 3-pointers.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 64, Colfax 54: Chase Galbreath scored 20 points with 13 rebounds and the Broncos (11-6, 7-5). Seth Ludwig led Colfax with 17 points.

Northeast 1B

Wellpinit 85, Chesterton Academy 28: Smokey Abrahamson scored 14 points and Wellpinit (18-1, 11-0) beat visiting Chesterton Academy (1-15, 1-9). Josh Willard led Chesterton with six points.

Odessa 60, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 59: Jacob Scrupps, Collin Martin, and Corbin Neilsen scored 15 points each and the visiting Tigers (9-7, 7-4) beat the Warriors (12-6, 7-3). Max Grindy led ACH with 28 points.

Wilber-Creston-Keller 55, Waterville/Mansfield 41: Kalub Dreger scored 19 points and the Wildcats (12-5, 8-3) beat the visiting Shockers (3-12, 3-2) in a nonleague game. Max Murison led WM with 11 points.

Southeast 1B

Tekoa-Rosalia 83, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 36: Jadin Campbell scored 28 points with three 3-pointers, Isaac Bone added 24 points with three 3-pointers and the visiting Timberwolves (12-4, 6-2) beat the Eagles (5-6, 3-4). Matthew Deford led SJEL with seven points.

Idaho

Kellogg 44, Priest River 26: Kolby Luna scored 13 points and the Wildcats (13-4, 7-0) beat the visiting Spartans (7-8, 0-3). Zach Engelson led PR with eight points.