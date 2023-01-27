The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Brooklyn Jenson paces Lewis and Clark girls basketball; Mt. Spokane boys stay undefeated in league

Jan. 27, 2023 Updated Fri., Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:38 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Girls basketball

GSL 4A/3A

Lewis and Clark 78, University 68: Brooklyn Jenson scored 26 points and the visiting Tigers (7-10, 4-3) beat the Titans (8-9, 3-4). Eliannah Ramirez led U-Hi with 18 points.

Mead 62, Ridgeline 37: Teryn Gardner scored 14 points and the visiting Panthers (12-3, 7-0) beat the Falcons (10-7, 2-5). Kaydin Renken scored 14 points for Ridgeline.

Central Valley 70, Ferris 40: Autumn Agnew scored 21 points and the Bears (13-4, 6-1) beat the visiting Saxons (7-10, 2-5). Mateia Eschenbacher scored eight points for Ferris.

Mt. Spokane 62, Cheney 35: Patience Grey scored 16 points and the visiting Wildcats (10-7, 6-1) beat the Blackhawks (4-13, 0-7). Paige Evans scored 13 points for Cheney.

2A

Pullman 53, East Valley 17: Sehra Singh scored 17 points and the visiting Greyhounds (5-11, 5-1) beat the Knights (0-14, 0-6). Abby Moore and Italia Salina led EV with six points apiece.

Shadle Park 63, Rogers 29: Kyleigh Archer scored 22 points and the Highlanders (7-8, 4-2) beat the visiting Pirates (2-12, 1-5). Emily Peabody led Rogers with 14 points.

Northeast A

Deer Park 69, Medical Lake 36: Darian Herring scored 17 points, Kaitlyn Scott added 15 points with five 3-pointers and the visiting Stags (16-2, 10-0) beat the Cardinals (7-11, 4-6). Delaney Gunther led ML with 13 points.

Colville 45, Lakeside 42: Jordyn True scored 13 points and the Crimson Hawks (11-5, 6-4) beat the visiting Eagles (11-7, 6-5). Avery Haff led Lakeside with 13 points.

Northeast 2B

Colfax 81, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 42: Brynn McGaughy scored 23 points and the visiting Bulldogs (18-0, 11-0) beat the Broncos (6-11, 3-9). Zoe Galbreath led LRS with 18 points and three 3-pointers.

St. George’s 59, Chewelah 29: Kalea Schlenker scored 17 points and the Dragons (12-5, 10-1) beat the visiting Cougars (5-12, 2-11). Brooke Bennett led Chewelah with 16 points.

Republic 49, Selkirk 34: Lindsey Short scored 17 points and the Tigers (11-8, 7-4) beat the visiting Rangers (5-10, 4-6). Madison Petrich led Selkirk with nine points.

Reardan 46, Kettle Falls 33: Tenice Waters scored 16 points and the visiting Screaming Eagles (7-11, 6-7) beat the Bulldogs (4-13, 2-10). LaVay Shurrum led KF with 18 points.

Northeast 1B

Cusick 62, Curlew 46: Makli Browneagle scored 23 points, Semiah Jackson added 21 and the Panthers (2-12, 1-7) beat the visiting Cougars (7-9, 4-5). Theia Grady led Curlew with 20 points.

Wellpinit 69, Chesterton Academy 12: Danea Norman scored 14 points and Wellpinit (12-5, 9-1) beat the visiting Knights (0-12, 0-8). Marissa Seyler added 12 points for Wellpinit.

Southeast 1B

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 59, Tekoa-Rosalia 24: Kyra Holt scored 16 points and the Eagles (5-8, 2-7) beat the visiting Timberwolves (1-15, 0-8).

Idaho

Timberlake 65, Bonners Ferry 36: Jozee MacArthur scored 18 points with four 3-pointers and the Tigers (16-2, 2-0) beat the visiting Badgers (10-9, 0-2) in a Intermountain League 3A game. Asha Abubakari led BF with 17 points.

Boys basketball

GSL 4A/3A

Mt. Spokane 74, Cheney 27: Maverick Sanders scored 17 points, Ryan Lafferty added 12 and the visiting Wildcats (16-1, 7-0) beat the Blackhawks (5-12, 0-7). Jakeb Vallance scored 10 points for Cheney.

Ferris 55, Central Valley 51: Dylan Skaife scored 21 points, Patrick Murphy added 13 and the visiting Saxons (13-3, 6-1) held off the Bears (2-15, 2-5). Trace Chalich scored 13 points to lead CV.

Mead 70, Ridgeline 62: Kolby Bumpas scored 16 points, Max Allen added 13 and the visiting Panthers (9-8, 5-2) beat the Falcons (7-10, 1-6). Dakota Means led Ridgeline with 21 points and three 3-pointers.

University 56, Lewis and Clark 47: Shane Skidmore scored 19 points, Ethan Cox added 10 and the Titans (13-4, 4-3) beat the visiting Tigers (6-11, 2-5). Paulo Murray led LC with 14 points.

2A

Pullman 71, East Valley 61: Jaedyn Brown scored 22 points and the Greyhounds (16-0, 6-0) beat the visiting Knights (7-7, 1-5). Luke Holecek knocked down eight 3-pointers and finished with 40 points for EV.

Rogers 54, Shadle Park 40: Deon Kinsey scored 15 points and the visiting Pirates (9-6, 2-4) beat the Highlanders (5-10, 1-5). Jacob Boston led Shadle with 17 points.

Northeast A

Freeman 67, Riverside 27: Boen Phelps scored 22 points and the Scotties (17-2, 11-0) beat the visiting Rams (2-13, 1-8). Jacob Graham led Riverside with 13 points.

Northeast 2B

St. George’s 57, Chewelah 35: Shawn Jones scored 22 points and the Dragons (11-5, 8-3) beat the visiting Cougars (1-17, 1-12). Codey Gilroy led Chewelah with 14 points.

Davenport 69, Northwest Christian 54: Tennessee Rainwater scored 22 points, Brenick Soliday added 21 and the visiting Gorillas (17-2, 12-1) beat the Crusaders (14-3, 9-3). Avi West led NWC with 21 points and Nathan Clark added 18.

Reardan 66, Kettle Falls 57: Jakari Singleton scored 20 points and the visiting Screaming Eagles (7-11, 5-8) beat the Bulldogs (5-11,2-9). Zane Edwards led Kettle Falls with 26 points and four 3-pointers.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 64, Colfax 54: Chase Galbreath scored 20 points with 13 rebounds and the Broncos (11-6, 7-5). Seth Ludwig led Colfax with 17 points.

Northeast 1B

Wellpinit 85, Chesterton Academy 28: Smokey Abrahamson scored 14 points and Wellpinit (18-1, 11-0) beat visiting Chesterton Academy (1-15, 1-9). Josh Willard led Chesterton with six points.

Odessa 60, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 59: Jacob Scrupps, Collin Martin, and Corbin Neilsen scored 15 points each and the visiting Tigers (9-7, 7-4) beat the Warriors (12-6, 7-3). Max Grindy led ACH with 28 points.

Wilber-Creston-Keller 55, Waterville/Mansfield 41: Kalub Dreger scored 19 points and the Wildcats (12-5, 8-3) beat the visiting Shockers (3-12, 3-2) in a nonleague game. Max Murison led WM with 11 points.

Southeast 1B

Tekoa-Rosalia 83, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 36: Jadin Campbell scored 28 points with three 3-pointers, Isaac Bone added 24 points with three 3-pointers and the visiting Timberwolves (12-4, 6-2) beat the Eagles (5-6, 3-4). Matthew Deford led SJEL with seven points.

Idaho

Kellogg 44, Priest River 26: Kolby Luna scored 13 points and the Wildcats (13-4, 7-0) beat the visiting Spartans (7-8, 0-3). Zach Engelson led PR with eight points.

