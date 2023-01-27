The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 34° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Business

U.S. saving rate jumps to seven-month high on ‘cloudy’ outlook

Jan. 27, 2023 Updated Fri., Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:33 p.m.

A customer counts 100 U.S. dollar bank notes and 50 euro bank notes inside a foreign currency exchange bureau in the Beyoglu district of Istanbul in May 2020. (Kerem Uzel/Bloomberg)
A customer counts 100 U.S. dollar bank notes and 50 euro bank notes inside a foreign currency exchange bureau in the Beyoglu district of Istanbul in May 2020. (Kerem Uzel/Bloomberg)
By Augusta Saraiva Boomberg

Americans stashed more money away last month, pulling back on discretionary spending amid a cloudier economic outlook.

The saving rate rose for a third month to 3.4% in December, the highest level in seven months, according to Commerce Department data out Friday. Last month’s increase from 2.9% in November marked the biggest jump since July 2021, the report showed.

Savings are creeping back up after steady declines in the second part of 2021 and in 2022 as the economy reopened and Americans started spending again on services - including restaurants and travel.

“The saving rate typically falls late in economic expansions as consumers borrow to sustain spending, then rises as they lose access to credit and turn more cautious on discretionary spending,” Comerica Bank Chief Economist Bill Adams wrote in a note.

Friday’s report also showed real personal spending continued to retreat last month. The decline was led mainly by goods categories, while services spending stagnated.

“Prospects for consumer spending are cloudy,” Lydia Boussour, senior economist at EY Parthenon, said in a note. “Eroded personal savings and increased reliance on credit point to weak consumer spending this winter.”

Today’s rate remains well below the record highs at the beginning of the pandemic, when millions worked from home and received Covid-relief funds.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Business