Video shows brutal Memphis police beating

By Robert Klemko and Emily Davies Washington Post

MEMPHIS – City officials on Friday night released body-camera videos of the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old fatally injured after being pulled over by police earlier this month.

The footage of the incident, which Nichols’s family has seen, showed Nichols being kicked and punched by the officers, who also used a Taser on him. The officers, who were fired last week, are facing charges including second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Protests were expected nationwide following the release of the footage. Nichols’s family, as well as law enforcement officers, are urging people to protest peacefully.

Memphis officials have uniformly expressed disgust at the officers’ actions. Attorneys for the Nichols family compared it to the 1991 Rodney King beating at the hands of Los Angeles Police Department officers. Officials, including Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and President Biden, have urged a nonviolent response.

“I join Tyre’s family in calling for peaceful protest,” Biden said. “Outrage is understandable, but violence is never acceptable.” On Friday afternoon, the president spoke briefly with the Nichols family over the phone. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president is being updated on developments in the case.

At a Friday news conference, Nichols’s stepfather, Rodney Wells, also urged a nonviolent response.

“We’re very satisfied with the charges,” Wells said. “We want peace. We do not want any type of uproar. We do not want any type of disturbance. We want peaceful protest. The family is very satisfied with the process, with the police chief, with the D.A.”

Nichols’s mother, RowVaughn Wells, and his stepfather watched the video on Monday, along with several close relatives and five lawyers for the family, in a downtown Memphis law firm’s conference room.

Wells watched for less than a minute before hearing her son’s voice and leaving the room, she said.

“I have to stay strong, but it’s very difficult,” she told the Washington Post. “And then when I walked in that room and I sat there and I heard my son’s voice – because that’s going to be the last time that I hear my son’s voice – that just did something to me. And I just had to get out.”

Representatives for Nichols said the footage they watched lasted an hour, with multiple video angles showing different perspectives of the interaction. Mulroy said the footage included police surveillance video and footage from body cameras worn by the officers.

“We were expecting something not good, because we usually don’t get a chance to see video this quickly,” said Antonio Romanucci, an attorney for the family. “The expectation level was met, if not exceeded. There’s a good three minutes of unabated beating. Just beating. I’ve seen a lot, but this was shocking.”

One of the videos released on Friday is a 30-minute clip taken from a security camera on a pole. It captures, in eery silence, Nichols being beaten as two officers hold him down while a third swings his right leg back to kick him in the face. Officers are captured striking Nichols with a baton and holding him upright to punch him in the face multiple times.

As the family screened the footage, Rodney Wells cried out in anguish.

“Why?” he repeated. “What did he do?”

“It turned into a pack mentality,” Romanucci said, referring to the Memphis police officers. “And certainly when they packed together, they reacted together and they felt protected by each other. It’s sad to see these five play off each other. They all take shots.”

Before watching the footage Monday morning, the family met with Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis. Rodney Wells said Davis explained she was proud of her department and the work its officers do for the city of Memphis, “but I’m not proud of what you’re about to see,” she told them.

In an interview Friday, Davis told The Post why she moved quickly to fire the officers involved in Nichols’s arrest. In the months after George Floyd’s 2020 murder, Davis became a prominent advocate for police reform.

“We always say we want our communities to trust us. They will never trust us if we don’t treat officers like we treat citizens when they commit egregious acts,” she said. “So I thought it was important to not be a hypocrite about it. And these families deserve swift justice.”

In past cases of alleged police brutality in Memphis, officers have been able to review evidence in the case before speaking with investigators, Davis said. This time, the chief withheld all evidence from the officers, she said.

“If officers were allowed to view video footage, then they would have fashioned their statements based on the video footage as opposed to their real recollection of what actually occurred,” she said.

Tamika Smith, 35, came to Martyr Park in Memphis on Friday evening to demand justice for Nichols, but she was still unsure about what exactly that justice should look like.

“I don’t know because they did it so quick,” Smith said, referring to the second-degree murder charges filed against the five officers.

A similar sentiment rippled through the meager crowd gathered around 5:30 p.m. at a park near downtown Memphis. Media outnumbered demonstrators. Activists took turns addressing cameras through a bullhorn, expressing anger about Nichols’ death but also celebrating the work of the community that they said contributed to the swift indictment.

Some called for the Memphis police to disband the SCORPION unit, created in late 2021 with the goal of saturating high-crime neighborhoods with police presence. Numerous jurisdictions across the country field units with similar mandates. SCORPION stands for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods.

Though the Nichols family has praised the police chief’s response, lawyers for the family began to lay the rhetorical groundwork for civil action on Nichols’s behalf, urging Memphians who had complaints against the unit to reach out to them.

“This unit has engaged in excessive use of force against Black citizens before,” said Ben Crump, who represents the family. “Citizens have reached out to us and the family about this happening to them. We believe that this was a pattern and practice and that Tyree is dead because this pattern and practice went unchecked.”

In an interview, Davis defended the SCORPION program. The police chief said that she has suspended the unit’s activity, and has invited the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the Justice Department to examine the practices of all of the department’s specialized units.

But, she said, she believes the SCORPION unit has been largely effective at reducing violent crime across the city. “We didn’t want people to think we were an occupying force in the community,” Davis said. “The intent was to increase visibility, give these communities some sense of a break from all of the gun violence we were experiencing. We had great success. They did good work. This group, we believe, went off the rails that night.”

Officials in multiple cities braced for fallout Friday. The Washington, D.C., police department said it had activated all sworn personnel – more than 4,000 officers – in anticipation of protests.

“MPD respects the community’s First Amendment right to demonstrate and peacefully protest,” the department said in a press release. “We will not tolerate any unlawful behavior during First Amendment demonstrations, and we will take swift law enforcement action should anyone break the law.”

The New York Police Department issued a statement this week pledging to “ensure public safety for every New Yorker exercising their First Amendment rights” upon the video’s release.

- – -

Davies reported from Memphis.

—-

Video Embed Code

Video: Family and friends described Tyre Nichols as “a good kid” with a passion for skateboarding and sunset photography. Nichols died on Jan. 10 after an altercation with Memphis police on Jan. 7.(REF:Greenh/The Washington Post)

Embed code: {iframe src=”https://www.washingtonpost.com/video/c/embed/01307899-6cfd-4c09-95f3-dbdfeafdab4a?ptvads=block&playthrough=false” frameborder=”0” width=”480” height=”290”}{/iframe}