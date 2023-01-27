Whitworth men unable to complete comeback against Pacific Lutheran in 83-77 loss
Jan. 27, 2023 Updated Fri., Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:13 p.m.
From staff reports
Pacific Lutheran jumped out early on Friday and held on nearly the whole way in an 83-77 Northwest Conference win over the Pirates on Alumni Night at the Whitworth Fieldhouse.
The hot-shooting Lutes were 32 of 55 from the floor (58%) and held a 35-24 lead at halftime.
Sean McCurdy scored 28 points and Sam Noland added 17 for Pacific Lutheran.
JT McDermott scored 14 for the Pirates and Michael Smith chipped in 13.
Whitworth, second place in the NWC heading into the game, fell to 11-7 overall and 6-3 in the league.
Pacific Lutheran (10-8, 4-5) has won four of its past five.
The Pirates are back in action Saturday, hosting Puget Sound at 6 p.m.
Women’s basketball
Whitworth picked up a Northwest Conference win, downing visiting Pacific Lutheran 53-40.
Olivia Mayer scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Pirates.
Tara Kaneshiro added 10 points, and Kimberly Dewey and Devyn Cope both had eight rebounds in the victory, which pushed Whitworth to 7-11 overall and tied for fifth in the NWC at 4-5.
Ashley Akamine’s nine points and six rebounds led Pacific Lutheran (1-17, 1-8).
