Washington State women hold off Arizona State from the free throw line, as Charlisse Leger-Walker returns to team

From staff reports

TEMPE, Ariz. – Charlisse Leger-Walker showed up when she was needed most.

Washington State’s leading scorer, who missed a pair of games last week due to a family matter, made two free throws in the final seconds as the Cougars held off Arizona State 61-57 at Desert Financial Arena.

The Cougars (14-6, 4-5 Pac-12) were held without a field goal for the final 5 minutes, 30 seconds but scored seven points from the free-throw line to preserve their lead.

Leger-Walker didn’t play her best after returning from her home country of New Zealand, scoring 12 points on 4-for-14 shooting from the field and committing seven turnovers. WSU’s Tara Wallack earned her first career double-double, leading the way with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Johanna Teder added 12 points – the only other WSU player in double figures.

Teder and Wallack made 3-pointers on WSU’s first two possessions, and the Cougars didn’t trail until midway through the fourth quarter. The Cougars led 28-19 at halftime.

The Sun Devils (7-14, 0-10) took their first lead at 55-54 with 3:51 remaining on a layup from Jaddan Simmons, who scored a game-high 20 points. ASU didn’t score for the next 3 minutes, allowing WSU to regain the lead from the foul line.