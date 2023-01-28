The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

35-year-old Colville homicide suspect arrested near Canadian border

Jan. 28, 2023 Updated Sat., Jan. 28, 2023 at 8:39 p.m.

Ryan Van Pelt (Courtesy of Stevens County Sheriff's Office)
Ryan Van Pelt (Courtesy of Stevens County Sheriff's Office)
By Garrett Cabeza
Ryan Van Pelt (Courtesy of Stevens County Sheriff's Office)
Ryan Van Pelt (Courtesy of Stevens County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities arrested a 35-year-old man who they allege was the primary suspect in a homicide Saturday in Colville.

Stevens County Sheriff’s deputies and U.S. Border Patrol agents took Ryan Van Pelt into custody around 4:45 p.m. Saturday on Johnson Grade Road near State Route 25, about 12 miles from the Canadian border, according to a Stevens County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

The killing happened around 1:20 p.m. in the area of the 400 block of Louis Perras Road, the post said. Van Pelt fled the area in a silver 2008 Toyota RAV4, the sheriff’s office said.

Colville police and the sheriff’s office were unable to be reached by phone Saturday. No other information was available.

