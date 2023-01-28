35-year-old Colville homicide suspect arrested near Canadian border

Authorities arrested a 35-year-old man who they allege was the primary suspect in a homicide Saturday in Colville.

Stevens County Sheriff’s deputies and U.S. Border Patrol agents took Ryan Van Pelt into custody around 4:45 p.m. Saturday on Johnson Grade Road near State Route 25, about 12 miles from the Canadian border, according to a Stevens County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

The killing happened around 1:20 p.m. in the area of the 400 block of Louis Perras Road, the post said. Van Pelt fled the area in a silver 2008 Toyota RAV4, the sheriff’s office said.

Colville police and the sheriff’s office were unable to be reached by phone Saturday. No other information was available.