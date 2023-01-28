35-year-old Colville homicide suspect arrested near Canadian border
Jan. 28, 2023 Updated Sat., Jan. 28, 2023 at 8:39 p.m.
Authorities arrested a 35-year-old man who they allege was the primary suspect in a homicide Saturday in Colville.
Stevens County Sheriff’s deputies and U.S. Border Patrol agents took Ryan Van Pelt into custody around 4:45 p.m. Saturday on Johnson Grade Road near State Route 25, about 12 miles from the Canadian border, according to a Stevens County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.
The killing happened around 1:20 p.m. in the area of the 400 block of Louis Perras Road, the post said. Van Pelt fled the area in a silver 2008 Toyota RAV4, the sheriff’s office said.
Colville police and the sheriff’s office were unable to be reached by phone Saturday. No other information was available.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.