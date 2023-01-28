Hit-and-run leaves pedestrian dead in Spokane Valley

The Spokane Valley Traffic Unit is investigating a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead Friday night on East Sprague Avenue.

Deputies responded around 10:15 p.m. to the report of a woman who appeared to be dead on the north side of the road, 12805 E. Sprague Ave., according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release. Deputies and the Spokane Valley Fire Department located the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial information indicated the woman left Yoke’s Fresh Market, 13014 E. Sprague Ave., at about 9:40 p.m. and was crossing Sprague from south to north, toward HomeTowne Studios, when she was struck by a vehicle traveling west, police said. The crash was not reported until 10:15 p.m.

Investigators believe the vehicle will have front passenger’s side damage.

Investigators are asking for anyone who may have information about the crash or can help identify the vehicle or suspect to call Cpl. Miller at (509) 477-3195. They also ask businesses in the area that capture video of Sprague Avenue or may have captured anything suspicious in the area that may help the investigation to contact Miller.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the woman, police said.