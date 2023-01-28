Live updates: After tough week, No. 14 Gonzaga looks to right the ship at Portland
Jan. 28, 2023 Updated Sat., Jan. 28, 2023 at 2:17 p.m.
Pregame
A break was much needed for Gonzaga.
The Bulldogs sat out of Thursday’s West Coast Conference slate of games a week after their home win streak fell to Loyola Marymount and struggled in a narrow win over Pacific.
The Zags were let to stew over those results for a full week, before today’s meeting at Portland, a team they beat by 40 points on Jan. 14. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on KHQ and Root Sports.
The Bulldogs (17-4, 6-1 WCC) dropped eight spots to No. 14 in the AP Poll. Aside from routs of Portland and Pepperdine, Gonzaga hasn’t separated itself from the WCC field, with its other four wins by a combined margin of 17 points.
The Pilots (11-12, 3-5) earned home wins over San Diego and Pepperdine last week, before losing to LMU on Thursday, 79-60.
Portland struggled on 3-pointers and from the free throw line in its last meeting with Gonzaga, shooting 33% and 62%, respectively. They’ll need to improve on those two areas to have a chance against the Zags.
Series history
Gonzaga holds a 96-48 all-time series lead over Portland with 15 consecutive wins. The Bulldogs have lost to the Pilots once since 2003.
Team stats
Individual leaders
Game preview
