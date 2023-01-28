Live updates: After tough week, No. 14 Gonzaga looks to right the ship at Portland

From staff reports

Pregame

A break was much needed for Gonzaga.

The Bulldogs sat out of Thursday’s West Coast Conference slate of games a week after their home win streak fell to Loyola Marymount and struggled in a narrow win over Pacific.

The Zags were let to stew over those results for a full week, before today’s meeting at Portland, a team they beat by 40 points on Jan. 14. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on KHQ and Root Sports.

The Bulldogs (17-4, 6-1 WCC) dropped eight spots to No. 14 in the AP Poll. Aside from routs of Portland and Pepperdine, Gonzaga hasn’t separated itself from the WCC field, with its other four wins by a combined margin of 17 points.

The Pilots (11-12, 3-5) earned home wins over San Diego and Pepperdine last week, before losing to LMU on Thursday, 79-60.

Portland struggled on 3-pointers and from the free throw line in its last meeting with Gonzaga, shooting 33% and 62%, respectively. They’ll need to improve on those two areas to have a chance against the Zags.

Series history

Gonzaga holds a 96-48 all-time series lead over Portland with 15 consecutive wins. The Bulldogs have lost to the Pilots once since 2003.

Team stats

Portland (11-12, 3-5) Gonzaga (17-4, 6-1) Points 76.9 86.5 Points allowed 77.0 73.7 Field goal pct. 45.7 51.8 Rebounds 33.0 37.7 Assists 15.7 16.5 Blocks 2.2 3.2 Steals 4.8 7.8 Streak Lost 1 Won 1

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Moses Wood (UP) 14.8 43.7 84.7 Drew Timme (GU) 22.0 61.3 59.5 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Moses Wood (UP) 6.1 5.1 1.0 Drew Timme (GU) 7.6 5.3 2.3 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Tyler Roberston (UP) 5.4 2.7 32.9 Nolan Hickman (GU) 3.7 1.6 28.8

Game preview

“We’re clearly not defending very well:” Defense tops Gonzaga’s to-do list against Portland Gonzaga has had nearly a week to rest, recover and practice after an offensive-minded 99-90 win over Pacific. The Pacific game underscored what’s likely been at the top of Gonzaga’s practice itinerary this week. The Zags have yielded an average of 78 points, 47.3% field-goal shooting and 40.7% on 3-pointers in seven West Coast Conference games. “Probably a lot of defense the next couple days,” GU senior forward Anton Watson said shortly after last Saturday’s victory over the Tigers, who exceeded their season average by 15 points. | Read more

Key matchup: Portland’s Moses Wood has taken over as leading scorer since last meeting with Gonzaga We like to shake things up with the key matchup, particularly when Gonzaga is facing West Coast Conference foe for the second time. | Read more

More on the Zags

Preparation ties them together: High-scoring Jim McPhee, Drew Timme’s next target, still lives by Gonzaga code A hand-written message can be found on every paper that Jim McPhee handles during the course of his practice of law: “Lace ’em up tight – DJF.” It was the last thing his old Gonzaga basketball coach Dan Fitzgerald used to say to his team before sending the players onto the floor for a game. | Read more

Despite missing old Gonzaga running mate Rui Hachimura, Corey Kispert settling into his role with Wizards Corey Kispert is fully aware that above all else the NBA is a business, a fact recently reinforced in a big way when fellow Gonzaga product and close friend Rui Hachimura was traded from the Washington Wizards to the Los Angeles Lakers last Tuesday. | Read more

Rui Hachimura’s well-rounded skills on display in Lakers debut LeBron James had just sat down after leaving the shower when he looked over and saw Rui Hachimura about to leave the Lakers’ locker room to conduct his first postgame interview with the media after a 113-104 win over San Antonio. | Read more