Chiefs fall behind 5-0, absorb 6-2 loss to Americans

From staff reports

The Spokane Chiefs’ scoring droughts don’t just linger from one period to another. Too often they stretch from one game to the next.

The Chiefs got off to another slow start Saturday, absorbing a 6-2 loss to the Tri-City Americans in Kennewick in a Western Hockey League game.

Spokane, which has mustered five goals in its last three games – all losses – allowed four goals in the second period to fall behind 5-0.

Spokane’s Carter Streek and Grady Lane each scored on the power play in the third period.

Chiefs goaltender Dawson Cowan made 21 saves.