Three dead, four wounded in shooting near Beverly Hills

By Amanda Holpuch New York Times

At least three people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting near Beverly Hills, California, early Saturday, police said.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting took place at a short-term rental around 2:30 a.m. in the upscale Beverly Crest neighborhood, which borders Beverly Hills.

Police responded to multiple calls of “a shooting with people down,” Sgt. Bruce Borihanh said at a news conference Saturday. He said that police were investigating whether there was a party or other gathering at the residence when the shooting happened.

Borihanh said two of the people who were wounded were in critical condition and the other two were in stable condition. He said that officials were waiting for the coroner to identify those who were killed. Police did not provide the gender or ages of those killed or wounded.

The sergeant said that “there was no suspect information” but that he did not believe the community was in danger based on witness interviews so far.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded at 2:55 a.m. to the shooting on the 2700 block of Ellison Drive. Responders pronounced three people dead at the scene and took two people to the hospital, said Margaret Stewart, a department spokesperson. She said that about 15 minutes later, authorities received a call from a different hospital where two people who were wounded in the shooting had taken themselves.

That hospital was not equipped to treat their injuries, and the Fire Department transported them to another hospital, Stewart said.

This month in the United States, there have been at least 43 shootings in which four or more people were wounded or killed, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit research group that tracks gun violence by relying on police reports, news coverage and other public sources.

The deadliest shooting this year took place last Saturday at a dance studio in Monterey Park, California, about 20 miles from the shooting in Beverly Crest. Six women and five men, many of them older Chinese immigrants, were killed. Two days later, seven people were shot dead in Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco.

The White House this past week said that it would renew a push for tighter gun control measures.