The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Day 23° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  UW basketball

UW men blown out in second half by No. 6 Arizona for 15th straight loss to ranked opponent

Jan. 28, 2023 Updated Sat., Jan. 28, 2023 at 5:25 p.m.

Washington men's basketball huddles during a Pac-12 Conference game against Arizona Saturday in Seattle. (Courtesy of UW Athletics)
Washington men's basketball huddles during a Pac-12 Conference game against Arizona Saturday in Seattle. (Courtesy of UW Athletics)
By Percy Allen Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The Washington men’s basketball team targeted Saturday’s rematch against No. 6 Arizona as a chance to rekindle their flickering NCAA Tournament hopes.

And for about 25 minutes, the Huskies kept pace with fleet-footed Wildcats.

Midway through the second half, however, Arizona shifted its high-octane offense into another gear that sparked a 19-1 run and Washington never recovered.

The Huskies’ 95-72 defeat left the sold-out crowd of 9,268 at Alaska Airlines Arena moaning and tempered enthusiasm around a team that had won four of its previous five games before its latest setback.

Washington’s 23-point loss resembled blowout defeats at home against No. 23 Auburn (84-61) and No. 11 UCLA (74-49). The Huskies have lost 15 straight games against Associated Press Top 25 ranked opponents and seven in a row against the Wildcats.

Keion Brooks Jr. scored a game-high-tying 25 points, Keyon Menifield had 20 and Noah Williams 10 for UW, which fell to 13-10, 5-7 Pac-12.

The Huskies controlled the game early and led for 15 minutes in the first half despite allowing the Wildcats to shoot 51.9% from the field. UW had nine more shots than Arizona before the break thanks to eight offensive boards and a 19-14 rebounding edge.

Brooks’ putback dunk over Kylan Boswell sent a jolt through the capacity crowd and gave UW a 30-25 lead with 5:17 left in the first half.

Washington was up 34-29 when Arizona scored nine unanswered points, which included baskets from Azuolas Tubelis, Oumar Ballo and Kerr Kriisa.

Langston Wilson stopped the run with a putback dunk as time expired in the first half and UW trailed 38-36 at halftime.

Early in the second half, Braxton Meah’s alley-oop dunk off a feed from Menifield put the Huskies ahead 44-42.

That’s when Arizona responded with a 14-0 run that included three Kriisa 3-pointers to go up 56-44 with 13:07 left.

Jamal Bey sank a free throw that briefly interrupted the Wildcats, but Arizona added two more baskets to extend the run to 19-1 for a 61-45 lead at the 11:28 mark.

The Huskies never got closer than 10 points the rest of the way.

Whenever the Huskies pulled close, Ballo (21 points) dunked, Tubelis (25 points) converted a contested layup or Kriisa (18) hit a jumper.

Arizona (19-3, 8-3) shot 52.3% while UW was 43.5% from the field.

UW travels to Los Angeles next week for two games, starting with Thursday’s matchup against No. 8 UCLA.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in UW basketball

Most read stories