A Grip on Sports: Another near-perfect Saturday of local hoops heads us into a Sunday of NFL playoffs

A GRIP ON SPORTS • We love watching basketball, whether in person or from the comfort of our leather chair in the TV room. We had the chance to experience both yesterday, which makes it about a perfect day in our mind.

• Perfection is hard to come by, isn’t it? Even on a day in which we saw all or parts of at least a dozen basketball games – usually we would just write “college basketball games” but we can’t this morning as we watched the Lakers’ loss to Boston for more than a minute – perfect wasn’t available.

Oh, sure, of the games we zeroed in on, the local teams won. Both teams wearing Gonzaga uniforms. The Cougar men. The Eastern men. That’s pretty impressive – and somewhat expected. But we were also interested in how Idaho would do against Idaho State and we followed that game on our ESPN app. The final cracked the local winning streak but seeing that we remember ISU coach Ryan Looney from his days at Central Valley High, we count that as a wash.

Anyhow, we spent Saturday focused on the Zag women most of all, watching as they overcome a well-coached Pepperdine team and some choppy – ya, that’s the word we will use for a trio that, among other things, at one point seemed to misidentify a player who committed a foul – officiating for a 67-49 victory. All it took was another unworldly second-half shooting exhibition from Brynna Maxwell.

Neither team was at full strength – the Waves had four players on their bench, the Bulldogs only eight healthy scholarship players available – but those who played made it exciting. Especially Maxwell, whose shooting practice with her dad after Thursday’s game become something of a viral video among GU fans.

It was also exciting last night in Portland, where the Gonzaga men grounded the Pilots 82-67 thanks in large part to a late run. Ah, who are we kidding? The story from that game was Julian Strawther’s unworldly offensive show. Forty points. Three-pointer after 3-pointer. Runners in the lane. Putbacks. Strawther’s career-best – by a lot – offensive performance was the difference for the Zags.

Down in Pullman, there was nothing like that. Just a grind-it-out team effort for the Cougars as they extended Arizona State’s recent misery with a dominating 75-58 win. Kyle Smith’s “gritty” team may not be NCAA bound but they certainly battle. They won’t be an easy-out for anyone in the Pac-12 Tournament and, if they earn enough wins to play in a postseason tournament, have the potential to wreak havoc there as well.

The most consistent area college hoops team? That has to be the Eagles. David Riley’s group just won’t lose. Hasn’t in weeks. A dozen consecutive wins in any conference is impressive but the Big Sky, with its tough travel, pretty even talent levels and home-court perils, makes such a streak even more striking.

The latest victim, Weber State, forced EWU to play a grinder. And the Eagles were up for it. Grinding out a win, we mean, which the hosts did by a 75-71 score.

Funny thing, though. Some seasons each local win would have been the highlight of the day around here. The lone highlight, maybe.

This year? There always seems to be something more. Lots more.

• There are two more NFL playoff games today. The conference titles on the line. Super Bowl berths. Legacies. History. … Ah, shoot. We’re sorry. We’re starting to sound like John Facenda. Add some video of a frozen field, steam rising from each player and we’ve painted a cliché.

Let’s just say both games today – San Francisco at Philly and Cincy at KC – should be fun to watch. Tight, competitive affairs. And leave it at that.

• Before we move on to today’s linked stories, did you notice what happened at the end of the game Thursday night in Pullman? Keep the video. Run it every time you are tempted to bet on college hoops.

Arizona was favored by 5.5 points over WSU. The Wildcats led by eight as the clock ran down. Azuolas Tubelis, who may win the Pac-12’s player of the year award and already had 18 points and 12 rebounds in this one, decided to put the finishing touches on the win with a dunk.

Except he clanged the ball of the back iron. It caromed out toward half court and, within a blink of an eye, ended in DJ Rodman’s hands. He let fly from 3 as the clock expired. Good. Final score: 63-58.

Cougs cover. Wildcat bettors slap their foreheads. Hard.

What a sport.

WSU: We used the term “gritty” above mainly because Smith used it to describe his team’s play yesterday while walking with Colton Clark. Colton has that quote and more in his game story. … We can pass along some photos and a story from Phoenix. … Jon Wilner looks back at the week’s developments in the Pac-12 in the Mercury News this morning. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college basketball, there is one chance for Washington to reach everyone’s ultimate goal, the NCAAs: win the Pac-12 Tournament. That fate was sealed long before yesterday’s 95-72 loss to sixth-ranked Arizona. The Wildcats are striving for a top NCAA seed. … Oregon actually put two good games together, the second one Saturday against Utah. The Ducks won 68-56 in Eugene. … Oregon State showed some offense in defeating visiting Colorado 60-52. … Stanford also won, rolling over rival California 75-46. … UCLA has to fix some things. … USC is better with its big man back. … In football news, the contract for an Oregon State assistant was released recently. … An Oregon defender has transferred to UCLA.

Gonzaga: Strawther’s offensive performance earned the headlines, as well it should have. And dominates much of Jim Meehan’s game story. … But Anton Watson’s defense also earned praise after, so Theo Lawson has this story and mentions him again in the difference makers. … All of it is covered in the recap and highlights put together in the S-R sports department. … Tyler Tjomsland covered the game in photographs. … There is also a story from Portland. … Maxwell’s exceptional shooting performance overshadowed a terrible effort on the boards from the GU women, who had half as many as the Waves for most of the game. All of it is contained in Jim Allen’s game story. … Elsewhere in the WCC, the game of the day was in Provo, where Saint Mary’s freshman Aidan Mahaney’s last-second jumper lifted the Gaels to a 57-56 victory. … San Francisco handled San Diego on the road 94-81. … Pacific upset host Santa Clara 95-89 and Loyola Marymount won the battle of the Santa Monica bay, topping Pepperdine 84-70.

EWU: Angelo Allegri had a career-high 28 points to lead the Eagles to the win over visiting Weber State. Dan Thompson was in Cheney and has this game story. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Northern Arizona picked up a rare win, topping Northern Colorado 83-73. … Montana righted the ship for one day at least, winning at Portland State 73-67. … Montana State picked up a key win, 72-65 at Sacramento State. The Bobcats are alone in second place at 8-2.

Idaho: The Vandals battled until overtime but ultimately dropped the 95-91 decision to Idaho State. Peter Harriman has all the details.

Whitworth: The Pirates scored late and got past Puget Sound 77-75, moving into second place in the Northwest Conference.

Preps: The best boys basketball team in the area? Our vote is for Lake City, the senior-dominated group that is motivated to erase the bad memories from last season. The undefeated Timberwolves handled Coeur d’Alene 90-53 Saturday with Dave Nichols in the gym to document it. … Dave also has a roundup of the other prep action from yesterday.

Chiefs: Spokane fell behind 5-0 in the second period and dropped a 6-2 decision to host Tri-City last night.

Seahawks: Matt Calkins is not convinced Geno Smith is worth a huge contract.

Kraken: The all-star break is here. About time. And, with their win last night against Columbus, the Kraken enter the break leading the Pacific Division.

• There is a lot on our plate today. Hopefully including a big breakfast. But after that we need to do shopping, laundry, watch film, prepare practice plans, check to make sure some clothes fit and other even more mundane chores. Actually, who are we kidding? No. 1 priority today is to take a nap. Hopefully the sun will peek through the clouds, bathe the bedroom in warm light and make it even better. You know, it’s the little things that make life so special. … By the way, Novak Djokovic won another Australian Open title. That gives him a record-tying 22 men’s Grand Slam titles. Until later …