Man injured in Spokane Valley collision on Sunday morning

A man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday morning in Spokane Valley after colliding with another vehicle while trying to enter Interstate 90, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said.

The collision occurred just before 10 a.m. at Sullivan Road and the I-90 westbound ramp. The man was driving a Dodge truck through the Sullivan Road intersection onto I-90 when he collided with a woman driving a Subaru south on Sullivan Road, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The Dodge truck rolled as a result of the collision. The man was extricated from the vehicle by Spokane Valley Fire Department crew and transported to the hospital but had non-life -threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman driving the Subaru was uninjured the crash.

Deputies are investigating the cause of the incident, but impairment is not believed to be a factor, the sheriff’s office said.