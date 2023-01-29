Man killed in New Year’s Eve shooting in East Central Spokane identified

A man who was killed on New Year’s Eve in East Central Spokane was identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Sunday.

Carlos Thomas, 42, died as the result of a gunshot wound to the chest on the morning of Dec. 31 on the 1400 block of East Seventh Avenue, the medical examiner’s office said. Police were dispatched to the location of the shooting at about 1:30 a.m. where they located Thomas.

His death was ruled a homicide.

Few other details have been made available since his death. Anyone with information about the shooting has been asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.