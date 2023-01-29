Winterhawks stun Chiefs with late goal in regulation, overtime win
Jan. 29, 2023 Updated Sun., Jan. 29, 2023 at 8:59 p.m.
Portland – Spokane is in the middle of the worst season in franchise history.
The Chiefs allowed a tying goal in the final seconds of regulation and lost in overtime to the Portland Winterhawks 4-3 on Sunday in a Western Hockey League game at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
The loss dropped Spokane to 9-32-1-3. Through 45 games its win percentage of .239 is the lowest since the 1998-99 season, during which the Chiefs won .326 percent of their games.
Spokane looked like it would improve on its record against the Winterhawks when Berkly Catton gave Spokane a 3-1 lead early in the third period.
Portland’s Ryan McCleary answered 5 minutes later and Chaz Lucius tied the score at 3-3 with 17 seconds left.
Marek Alscher scored the winner in overtime.
