Winterhawks stun Chiefs with late goal in regulation, overtime win

From staff reports

Portland – Spokane is in the middle of the worst season in franchise history.

The Chiefs allowed a tying goal in the final seconds of regulation and lost in overtime to the Portland Winterhawks 4-3 on Sunday in a Western Hockey League game at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

The loss dropped Spokane to 9-32-1-3. Through 45 games its win percentage of .239 is the lowest since the 1998-99 season, during which the Chiefs won .326 percent of their games.

Spokane looked like it would improve on its record against the Winterhawks when Berkly Catton gave Spokane a 3-1 lead early in the third period.

Portland’s Ryan McCleary answered 5 minutes later and Chaz Lucius tied the score at 3-3 with 17 seconds left.

Marek Alscher scored the winner in overtime.