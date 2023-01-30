100 years ago in Spokane: Charges dropped in most perjury cases; made-in-Spokane film set to open nationwide

Most of the remaining charges were dismissed in the Maurice Codd subornation of perjury trial, the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported on Jan. 30, 1923. The newspaper also reported that Nell Shipman’s locally filmed movie, “The Grub Stake,” was booked into Spokane’s Casino Theater on Feb. 17 for its world premiere showing. (Spokesman-Review archives)

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Most of the remaining charges were dismissed in the Maurice Codd subornation of perjury trial – promising an end, finally, to this long-running legal drama.

Spokane County Prosecutor Charles H. Leavy filed a motion to dismiss eight of the outstanding charges, based on the recommendation of special prosecutor Walter S. Fulton, who had been in charge of the trial. The trial ended in a hung jury for eight of the 13 defendants and acquittal for the other five.

“(Fulton) says that in his judgment, another trial could not produce a more favorable result,” said Leavy, who added that the judge concurred in that opinion.

Leavy said that without confessions from some of the murder trial witnesses, it would be “useless to try the case again.”

W.H. Plummer, who served as attorney for several of the defendants, said “there was absolutely nothing else for the state to do.”

Despite the dismissals, one case might still be brought. A charge of perjury (as opposed to subornation of perjury) was still pending for Beatrice Sant, who admitted that she lied during the Codd murder trail and then turned state’s evidence.

From the movie beat: Nell Shipman’s locally filmed movie, “The Grub Stake,” was booked into Spokane’s Casino Theater on February 17 for its world premiere showing.

This would be one day in advance of the film’s general North American release.

The Casino manager predicted “it will break all records for attendance” because of the intense interest in the region. He signed up for an “indefinite run, which may go on for a month or more.”