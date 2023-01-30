Fire crews extinguish blaze in Garland Neighborhood before dawn on Monday
Jan. 30, 2023 Updated Mon., Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:31 p.m.
Spokane fire crews extinguished a house fire in the Garland Neighborhood early Monday, according to a release from the fire department.
Fire crews arrived minutes after being dispatched at 1:36 a.m. to the 500 block of West Glass Avenue, where they located an occupied home with heavy smoke coming from the second floor.
Firefighters discovered a fire in the bathroom that was quickly growing and threatening the home’s attic and living areas, the fire department said.
An initial investigation revealed that combustible materials were too close to a space heater, although a formal investigation and cause of the fire has not been determined.
Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said there was extensive damage near the fire’s origin and minor damage throughout the rest of the home.
No one was injured in the fire, the department said.
