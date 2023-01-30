Gonzaga senior forward Drew Timme named to Wooden Award late season watch list

Gonzaga senior forward Drew Timme is on the Wooden Award late-season watch list for the third consecutive year.

Timme on Monday was listed among 20 players in the running for the Wooden Award, presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding player.

Timme made the Wooden Award All-American team (top 10 players) in each of the last two seasons, and he was one of five finalists for the 2022 Wooden Award.

The 6-foot-10 senior forward is eight points from becoming the third 2,000-point scorer in GU history. Timme is 24 points away from passing No. 2 Jim McPhee (2,015) on the program’s all-time scoring list. Frank Burgess tops the list with 2,196 career points.

Timme paces the Zags at 21.4 points per game, first in the West Coast Conference and 10th nationally. He tops GU in rebounds (7.5) and blocks (1.0) and ranks second in assists (3.4) behind Nolan Hickman’s 3.5.

He has made 60.8% of his shots, No. 1 in the WCC and No. 22 nationally. He is sixth nationally in free throw attempts (157).

Other finalists include 2022 winner Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky and current favorite Zach Edey of Purdue. Kansas State has two representatives (Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell).

Timme finished with 22 points, seven boards and three assists in Gonzaga’s 88-72 win over then No. 4 Kentucky in November. Tshiebwe had 20 points and 15 rebounds.

Edey had 23 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in Purdue’s 84-66 win over GU in Portland in November. Timme finished with 22 points, nine boards, four assists and two blocks.