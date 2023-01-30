Gonzaga women stay at No. 17 in AP poll for second straight week

By Jim Allen For The Spokesman-Review

Upsets around the nation last week forced a lot of change in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, but Gonzaga didn’t budge from its No. 17 ranking.

The Zags improved to 21-2 overall and 11-0 in the West Coast Conference after home wins against Loyola Marymount and Pepperdine. But they apparently didn’t make an impression with voters.

Instead, North Carolina State soared five spots, from 20th to 15th, and Iowa State made an even bigger jump, from 18th to 12th.

Meanwhile, Michigan and Oklahoma took big drops and are now ranked below Gonzaga, at 18th and 20th, respectively.

Gonzaga barely moved in the latest NCAA NET rankings, from 37th last week to 38th. The Zags are much higher, at 20th in rankings compiled by RealTimeRPI.com.

Gonzaga remains the nation’s best 3-point shooting team. The Zags have made 179 of 441 long-range shots, for 40.59%. Connecticut is right behind at 40.17%.

GU guard Brynna Maxwell continues to lead the nation in 3-point shooting. Following a big day (6 for 9) against Pepperdine, Maxwell is 66 for 128, or 51.26%. In second place is Yarden Garzon of Indiana, at 50.68%.

Gonzaga fell from its top spot in team foul shooting after a rough weekend at the line. After going 28 for 41 last week, the Zags fell to third at 79.35%.

South Carolina remained No. 1 for the 32nd consecutive week in The AP poll. The Gamecocks now have the fourth-longest streak ever atop the poll. Only UConn (51 and 34 weeks) and Louisiana Tech (36) have had longer runs at No. 1.

Previously unbeaten Ohio State fell from second to 10th after losing three straight. Stanford moved back up to No. 2, followed by LSU, Indiana and UConn in the top five.

Iowa jumped four spots to sixth with Utah, Maryland and Notre Dame coming in ahead of Ohio State.