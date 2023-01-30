Man pleads to kidnapping with sexual motivation after rape charge from last year

A man who was accused of raping a woman at gunpoint last June pleaded guilty Monday to lesser charges.

Daniel J. Lewis, 40, pulled a handgun on a woman who was walking to a bus stop on Wellesley Avenue in northwest Spokane on the morning of June 14 and directed her to an alleyway, where he forced her to perform oral sex on him, according to court documents. The victim complied out of fear that Lewis would shoot her, documents said.

Lewis, who was booked and charged as Daniel J. Magee, was arrested the next day by Spokane police. He was originally charged with two counts of rape, in the first and second degree, and one count of first-degree kidnapping with sexual motivation.

The state dropped the two counts of rape in exchange for Lewis’ plea for the kidnapping charge.

In court, Judge Raymond F. Clary said this was Lewis’ second strike offense. The sentencing range for the kidnapping charge was 12 to 16 years.

Lewis has 22 felony convictions, including unlawful possession of a firearm, three convictions of theft of a firearm, second-degree robbery, five convictions of first- and second-degree burglary, and riot with a deadly weapon, according to Spokane police.

Lewis responded to Clary’s questions on Monday in a low and even tone. As corrections officers escorted him out of the courthouse, he kept his gaze toward the floor and did not look at the victim, who was also in the courtroom.

His sentencing date is scheduled for March 27.