Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

Color Spokane Landmarks With Kelley Hudson – Local author Kelley Hudson will discuss the overview of her Spokane Coloring Book project, an in-depth look at a few of the pages in the book and how the community helped this book get made entirely in Spokane. Then color pages from the coloring book together. Saturday, 3-4 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Free. (509) 444-5390.

Classes/Workshops

Braiding Basics – Sharron Davis will share braiding techniques like parting/sectioning, single braids and French braids. Use a mannequin head or bring a friend to practice skills on. Hair supplies will be provided, if you have any favorite hair products and/or combs, bring them for your use. Register at spokanelibrary.org/event/7583863. Sunday, 2-3:30 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Free. (509) 444-5390.

Introduction to Writing for Graphic Novels with Elise Warren – Learn the basics of visual storytelling. Students will spend afternoons learning the basic rules of writing for a visual format and will have a chance to participate in critique and work towards producing their own short comic script. For high school students and adults. Monday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $135. (509) 325-1500.

Monday Fundamentals of Pottery – Learn the skills necessary to throw cylinders, cups, bowls and more in this introduction to throwing fundamentals. This class is designed for students with little to no experience on the potter’s wheel. This class will also cover glazing and basic hand building techniques. For ages 16 and older. Register at bit.ly/3WMY1A8. Monday, 6-9 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $175. (208) 929-4029.

Acting Workshop with David Livingston – This six-week workshop addresses all facets of the professional actor’s agenda: exploring and expanding the range of the acting instrument, improvisation, auditioning, cold reading, memorization, script analysis, scene and character work, acting for movies and television, career management and more. Register at hrei.org/. Monday, 6-10 p.m. Human Rights Education Institute, 414 W. Fort Grounds Drive, Coeur d’Alene. $225. (208) 292-2359.

Beginning Photography with Allyson Moyes – Students will learn the basic manual functions of their camera, will create within different photographic genres each week, and will have the opportunity to participate in and receive critiques on their work. Registration is required. Register at bit.ly/3BmyGVf. Tuesday and Thursday, 9:30-11:30 a.m. 809 W. Garland Ave. $240. (509) 325-1500.

Communication, Christianity and Climate Change – Analyze the complexity in Christian environmentalism to better tailor communication strategies to engage in ethical and productive ways. Tuesday, 5-6 p.m. Gonzaga University, 502 E. Boone Ave. Free. (509) 328-4220.

Belly Dancing with Stephanie – Belly dancing class with Stephanie. Class will begin with soft and energetic movement to warm up the muscles. For ages 14 and older. To register, visit bit.ly/3Hm37Nq. Tuesday, 6-7:30 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. $15. (509) 447-9277.

Design Thinking 101 – An overview of concepts, processes and modes of identifying problems and proposing effective solutions. Participants in this class will be presented with a mixture of instruction and coaching, as well as challenging group exercises. This class is designed for beginners or individuals looking for new inspiration. For ages 16 and up. Register at bit.ly/3i0OE0R. Tuesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $60. (208) 929-4029.

Acrylic Painting with Tom Quinn – Students will be introduced to the highly forgiving, versatile medium of acrylic paint. For adults. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-noon. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $120. (509) 325-1500.

Basic Drawing with Tom Quinn – An introduction to the skills of drawing for adults who have not taken formal art classes and may need to attain confidence in their drawing skills. Wednesday, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $120. (509) 325-1500.

Perspective Drawing with Tom Quinn – Learn what perspective means in art. With rulers, protractors and compasses, we are able to draw squares, triangles and circles in one-point, two-point and three-point, eventually moving on to shadows and reflections. For adults. Wednesday, 3-5 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $120. (509) 325-1500.

Wednesday Fundamentals of Pottery – Learn the skills necessary to throw cylinders, cups, bowls and more in this introduction to throwing fundamentals. This class is designed for students 16 and older with little to no experience on the potter’s wheel. This class will also cover glazing and basic hand building techniques. Register at bit.ly/3VzECRW. Wednesday, 6-9 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $175. (208) 929-4029.

Beginning Book Arts with Allyson Moyes – Students will learn how to make their own books . View the class supply list and register at SpokaneArtSchool.net/. Thursday, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $140. (509) 325-1500.

Sculpting With Wool With Elyse Hochstadt – Look to seed pods for inspiration in this five-week series to gain an understanding of how to sculpt with wool, techniques used for complex forms, how to create a variety of surface textures and more. For ages 16 and up. Register for this class at SpokaneArtSchool.net/. Thursday, 6 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $85. (509) 325-1500.

Yoga with Anna Taylor – This class will explore breathing, balancing, motion and stillness. To register, visit bit.ly/3Hm37Nq Friday, 10-11:30 a.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. $15. (509) 447-9277.

Introduction to Illustrations for Graphic Novels With Elise Warren – Learn the basics of visual storytelling. Students will spend afternoons learning the basic rules of design, panel flow and story movement, and will have the chance to participate in critique and work towards producing their own short comic. Register at bit.ly/3CHcdmn. Friday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $135. (509) 325-1500.

Mindful Doodling – Learn how to make art inspired by the ZenTangle Method. Relax with light music and “Zen” pattern doodling and coloring. Discover health benefits of “mindful doodling” and take home art creations. For more information, visit bit.ly/3XNouxY. Friday, 4-5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Fun Funky Fellows: Illustrative Character Design with Andi Keating – For beginner/intermediate artists looking to have some fun finding new ways to stylize people and humanoids. For ages 11 and older. Register at bit.ly/3wLpkzK. Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $45. (509) 325-1500.

Bollywood Dancing – Professional dancer Devika Gates will teach Bollywood dancing. Wear loose clothes, no prior experience needed. Feb. 12, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Free. (509) 444-5390.

Home/Garden

Soil Health Stewards Annual Meeting – Keith Berns from Green Cover Seed will share the benefits of cover crops in improving low and no-till farming practices through research, education and product development. Tickets include lunch and refreshments. Booths from WSU Extension and many other agriculture and food systems partners will be available. Register at bit.ly/3PLRcw3. Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. 315 E. Crawford Street, Deer Park. $20. (509) 684-7579.

Eighth Annual Seed Swap – Bring your extra seeds to share with others and go home with some for your spring and summer planting. For more information, contact Char Beach at cbeach@cdalibrary.org or call (208) 769-2315 ext. 651 Saturday, 1-3 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.