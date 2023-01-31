It’s about time to move on to another month – and another season

January is about to exit stage left. February, the month of Groundhog and Valentine’s Day is about to enter the spotlight. What’s ahead – and behind – in the world of sports? Let’s check.

• February is the end. The end of football season. In a couple weeks many of us will be glued to our comfy couch or chair, celebrating a Super Sunday with food, drinks and the American tradition of yelling at the TV.

February is the middle. The middle of the college and professional basketball seasons. The middle of the hockey season. All seem unending this time of year – like winter – but we can assure you, barring the apocalypse, they will finish before you’ve had a chance to build your summer tan. Well, maybe not. But they will end.

February is the beginning. The beginning of baseball season. Pitchers and catchers report to Arizona and Florida later this month. Soon there will be pictures of your favorites running, throwing, hitting and going down with season-ending injuries. OK, that last one will only happen to those of you unlucky enough to root for the Mets or Nationals or Angels or some other star-crossed franchise. The rest of us will be anticipating another full summer of trying to catch the Yankees, Dodgers and Padres despite playing with a third of their payroll.

Sure, February is the shortest month of the year. It’s just four weeks long. But it sure seems packed.

• January gave us lots of memories didn’t it? Then why can’t we sort them out? Maybe it’s because there is too much to tabulate, even locally.

Want highlights? How is this: Eastern Washington’s men played eight games in the month. Won them all. The closest? A couple of three-point wins, including at home against Sacramento State, this Thursday’s opponent in California.

If you are a bit more masochistic, there were also lowlights. The lowest might have come courtesy of Gonzaga. The Zags were rolling along in West Coast Conference play … no, that’s not right. Mark Few’s team was getting by. Winning close ones on the road. And then the Bulldogs welcomed Loyola Marymount into the Kennel. And lost.

A bunch of winning streaks went out the door with the celebrating Lions. The longest home winning streak in the nation. One hundred games without a loss to less than a Quad 1 opponent. A long WCC streak.

Speaking of streaks, the Cougars ended a long one as well and they were happy about it. The went into Tucson on Jan. 7 having never won a road game against a team ranked in the Associated Press’ top five. That’s ever, folks. They left with a 74-61 upset.

• We really didn’t follow hockey when we were young. Living in Los Angeles, the Kings were probably sixth or seventh in the hierarchy of the area’s pro sports, well behind even USC football and UCLA basketball.

But we knew about the stars. Gordie Howe. Bobby Orr. But most importantly, Bobby Hull. The Golden Jet. The possessor of a slap shot of Sandy Koufax-like speed. A hall of famer.

Hull died Monday, another of our childhood legends no longer with us. Of the triumvirate of hockey stars we remember from then, only Orr remains. It’s inevitable, of course, but that doesn’t mean we have to like it.

• We are into spirit week among Greater Spokane League basketball programs. Some of the rivalry games have already been played. But the Arena hosts the largest local ones.

The first occurred last night between Cheney and Rogers. The Rubber Chicken is tonight. The rest of the week is filled as well.

The noise is deafening. The emotions raw. The memories priceless.

• other than it moving through as fast as a summer storm? When it’s done, it’s March. The beginning of spring. The best season of the year.