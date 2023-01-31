The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Jan. 31, 2023 Updated Tue., Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:49 p.m.

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

3:30 p.m.: Providence at Xavier FS1

3:30 p.m.: Creighton at Georgetown CBSSN

4 p.m.: Tennessee at Florida ESPN2

4 p.m.: East Carolina at South Florida ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: Villanova at Marquette FS1

5:30 p.m.: Seton Hall at St. John’s CBSSN

6 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Oklahoma ESPN2

6 p.m.: SMU at Tulane ESPNU

7:30 p.m.: New Mexico at Utah State FS1

Basketball, high school boys

6:30 p.m.: North Central vs. Shadle Park at the Arena SWX

Basketball, high school girls

5 p.m.: North Central vs. Shadle Park at the Arena………………….. SWX

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Portland at Memphis Root

4:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Boston ESPN

7 p.m.: Atlanta at Phoenix ESPN

Football, Senior Bowl

9:30 a.m.: National practice ESPNU

Noon: American practice ESPN2

Golf, college men’s

1:30 p.m.: Southwestern Invitational Golf

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Carolina at Buffalo TNT

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, high school boys

5:15 p.m.: North Central vs. Shadle Park at the Arena 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

