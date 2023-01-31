On the Air
Jan. 31, 2023 Updated Tue., Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:49 p.m.
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
3:30 p.m.: Providence at Xavier FS1
3:30 p.m.: Creighton at Georgetown CBSSN
4 p.m.: Tennessee at Florida ESPN2
4 p.m.: East Carolina at South Florida ESPNU
5:30 p.m.: Villanova at Marquette FS1
5:30 p.m.: Seton Hall at St. John’s CBSSN
6 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Oklahoma ESPN2
6 p.m.: SMU at Tulane ESPNU
7:30 p.m.: New Mexico at Utah State FS1
Basketball, high school boys
6:30 p.m.: North Central vs. Shadle Park at the Arena SWX
Basketball, high school girls
5 p.m.: North Central vs. Shadle Park at the Arena………………….. SWX
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Portland at Memphis Root
4:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Boston ESPN
7 p.m.: Atlanta at Phoenix ESPN
Football, Senior Bowl
9:30 a.m.: National practice ESPNU
Noon: American practice ESPN2
Golf, college men’s
1:30 p.m.: Southwestern Invitational Golf
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Carolina at Buffalo TNT
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, high school boys
5:15 p.m.: North Central vs. Shadle Park at the Arena 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
