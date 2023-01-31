Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jack G. Zurlini, of Spokane and Robin L. Hornung, of Bothell.

Cory R. Zaharko, of Airway Heights, and Emily L. Robinson, of Seville Grove, Australia.

Mathurin P. Chabot and Clare C. R. Rodela Jones, both of Spokane.

Ryan K. Barlow and Christina N. Johnson Dvorak, both of Spokane.

Christopher D. Talbott and Tina F. Glaspie, both of Cheney.

James E. Tandy and Michelle L. Miller, both of Spokane.

Richard J. Stafford and Janise E. Ajoste, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

NWI Park Place LLC v. Arthur Wiese, restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Simone Gregory, restitution of premises.

Copper Landing LLC v. Courtney White, restitution of premises.

Palouse Family Apartments LLC v. Jessica Boyce, restitution of premises.

Arlin R. Jordin v. Lisa Brayman, restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Ryan Schnee, restitution of premises.

Pinehurst Development LLC v. Leilani Duran, restitution of premises.

US Bank National Association v. Cameo M. Townsend, money claimed owed.

Alaa Elkharwily v. Jason Pepe, restitution of premises.

Alaa Elkharwily v. Kirby McCullough, restitution of premises.

Alaa Elkharwily v. Thomas Caldwell, restitution of premises.

Alaa Elkharwily v. Kyle Kelsey, restitution of premises.

Alaa Elkharwily v. Lee Bianco, restitution of premises.

Alaa Elkharwily v. Cheyanna Carver, restitution of premises.

State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. v. General Electric Co., property damages.

Elizabeth Appelberg v. Estate of Fred Ball, Joseph Ball, et al., petition for declaratory judgment.

Paul M. Scott and Katherine J. Hipps v. Solid Ground Real Estate, LLC, complaint.

Barcott Construction LLC v. City of Spokane Valley, complaint.

Amber McLeod v. Legacy Ridge at Liberty Lake Homeowners Association, complaint for personal injuries.

Navy Federal Credit Union v. Renna Torman, money claimed owed.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Laremie R. Powers, 20; 17 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Michelle L. Gregory, also known as Michelle L. Gregory-Williams, 41; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Christina A. Hickson, 38; $1,714.83 in restitution, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to forgery, two counts of second-degree theft, two counts of first-degree identity theft and first-degree criminal impersonation.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Patrick J. Mackey, 20; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Travis C. Wallace, 25; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Ty A. Juhnke, 26; 12 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and residential burglary.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Corenna L. Howell, Colville; debts of $409,581.

Julie A. Saldana, Spokane; debts of $334,011.

Rendall Remodeling, LLC, Colbert; debts of $2,349,823.

Wage-earner petitions

Susan M. Edwards, Spokane Valley; debts of $165,341.