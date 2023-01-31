Woman who killed child’s grandmother sentenced to 14 years in prison

A 29-year-old woman who killed her child’s grandmother four years ago was sentenced last week to 14 years in prison.

Ashley S. Horning pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Thursday before Spokane County Superior Court Judge Rachelle Anderson handed down the sentence.

Spokane police received a shooting call the morning of Jan. 24, 2019, at 2104 E. Cataldo Ave., according to court documents. Officers entered the home and contacted Gregory Powell, who had called 911, then located Powell’s mother, 48-year-old Christina Powell, on the living room floor with “substantial bleeding.” She died at the scene.

Gregory Powell, who has a child with Horning, told police he was in a bedroom of the home when he heard a knock at the front door. He came out and saw his mother approaching Horning, who entered the front door of the home and said she wished to speak with him.

Gregory Powell told police he returned to his room to retrieve a weapon. He then heard a gunshot and saw Horning with a silver revolver. He said Horning ran from the home.

Police arrested Horning two hours later. Powell had filed a no-contact order against Horner prior to the shooting, records say.

Horning told police she was suicidal.

Horning was diagnosed with psychotic disorder, major depressive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and agoraphobia in her evaluation at Eastern State Hospital after the murder.

Horning will be placed on three years of probation when she is released from prison.