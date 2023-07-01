The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

77-year-old Fruitland man dies in Stevens County rollover crash

July 1, 2023 Updated Sat., July 1, 2023 at 6:22 p.m.

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A 77-year-old Fruitland, Washington, man died in a rollover crash Friday night 1 mile south of Hunters in Stevens County.

Gary Flett was driving a 2004 Kia Sorento around 6:45 p.m. south on State Route 25 when the car drifted off the road, slid down an embankment, struck a tree and rolled onto its top, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

Flett died at the scene, troopers said. It’s unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved or whether Flett was wearing a seatbelt.

