77-year-old Fruitland man dies in Stevens County rollover crash
July 1, 2023 Updated Sat., July 1, 2023 at 6:22 p.m.
A 77-year-old Fruitland, Washington, man died in a rollover crash Friday night 1 mile south of Hunters in Stevens County.
Gary Flett was driving a 2004 Kia Sorento around 6:45 p.m. south on State Route 25 when the car drifted off the road, slid down an embankment, struck a tree and rolled onto its top, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.
Flett died at the scene, troopers said. It’s unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved or whether Flett was wearing a seatbelt.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.