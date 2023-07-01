Cade Doughty homers twice, Spokane Indians lose fifth straight to Vancouver 11-2

From staff reports

VANCOUVER, B.C. – A long week in Canada got even longer for the Spokane Indians on Saturday.

Cade Doughty homered twice and finished with five RBIs and the Vancouver Canadians beat the Indians 11-2 for a 5-0 lead in the six-game Northwest League series at Nat Bailey Stadium.

The Indians fell to 3-5 in the second half and Vancouver, the first-half champion, improved to 6-2. Spokane pitchers walked nine and hit a pair of batters.

It started well enough for the Indians. Braiden Ward reached on an error in the first inning and scored on another error.

It was all Vancouver after that. The Canadians got two runs in the first, including Gaby Martinez’s RBI single. Alan Roden hit an RBI double in the second and Estivan Machado added a two-run single in the third to make it 5-1.

That all came off Indians starter Jaden Hill (0-6).

The 23-year-old righty lasted just 2⅔ innings, allowing five runs on four hits and walking four. He hit two batters, struck out five and threw 37 of his 70 pitches for strikes.

Spokane relievers Tyler Ahearn and Colten Schmidt put up zeros until the sixth.

Against Schmidt, Roden singled and stole second, and Michael Turconi walked. Doughty lined a full-count fastball to left field for his eighth homer of the season.

The Indians cut into the deficit a bit in the seventh. Ward drew a one-out walk, went to third on Sterlin Thompson’s two-out single and scored on Jordan Beck’s single – his league-leading 65th RBI of the season.

Vancouver got that run back in the bottom half when Devonte Brown scored from second on Roden’s two-out single.

Doughty added a two-run homer in the eighth.

Spokane is 3-10 against Vancouver this season.

The series concludes Sunday at 1:05 p.m.