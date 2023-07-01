Evacuation notices lifted for wildfire burning near Colville
July 1, 2023 Updated Sat., July 1, 2023 at 6:24 p.m.
Evacuation notices for the 61-acre wildfire burning south of Colville were lifted Saturday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.
The Moran Creek fire started Thursday outside Arden in Stevens County and was 20% contained Saturday afternoon, said Will Knowlton, community resilience coordinator at the department.
The blaze destroyed five outbuildings prior to Saturday, and no injuries were reported, Knowlton said. No structures were threatened Saturday.
He said a fire line was established on the perimeter of the fire. Firefighters continued mop-up operations Saturday, according to the “Washington State DNR Wildfire” Twitter account.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
