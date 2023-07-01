Report: Former Gonzaga standout Domantas Sabonis agrees to contract extension with Sacramento

From staff reports

Gonzaga’s highest-paid NBA player is about to get richer.

All-NBA center Domantas Sabonis has agreed to restructure his contract and accept an extension with the Sacramento Kings for five years, $217 million.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the deal, via Sabonis’ agents Greg Lawrence and Jason Ranne.

Sabonis, 27, stared alongside De’Aaron Fox, leading the Sacramento to the playoffs for the first time in 17 years. The Kings lost to the defending champion Golden State Warriors in the first round of the playoffs.

Sabonis, a three-time All-Star, averaged 19.1 points, 12.3 reports and 7.3 assists last season.