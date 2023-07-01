Spokane Valley man drowns in Spokane River near North Idaho College

A 35-year-old Spokane Valley man drowned Saturday in the Spokane River near North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene.

Kootenai County Sheriff marine deputies were flagged down Saturday afternoon near the NIC beach regarding a man who was possibly drowning, according to a sheriff’s office news release. A deputy entered the water and quickly located the victim, identified as Ismail Bilmece.

Bilmece was brought to shore where the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department and deputies started life-saving measures, deputies said. Bilmece was taken to Kootenai Health where he died.

Sheriff Bob Norris sent his condolences to the Bilmece family.

“I am very proud of our marine team and commends the team for their heroic acts, placing themselves in harm’s way while making every effort to rescue and revive Bilmece,” Norris said in the release.

The sheriff’s office reminded people to recreate safely as they enjoy the Fourth of July weekend.