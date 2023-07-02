In the Garden: Seven Kootenai County gardens get the spotlight in annual Coeur d’Alene Garden Tour

Collin Lamb, Kathryn Orr and Scooter the family dog are looking forward to welcoming visitors to their Post Falls garden during the Coeur d’Alene Garden Tour on July 9. (Susan Mulvihill)

By Susan Mulvihill For The Spokesman-Review

Tickets: $20 when purchased in advance from the garden centers and businesses listed above or online at cdagardenclub.com. On the day of the tour, tickets can be purchased for $25 at every garden as well as New Leaf Nursery, Petal Pushers Nursery and Seright’s Ace Hardware in CdA.

Details: Seven gardens located in Coeur d’Alene, Post Falls, Hayden and Dalton Gardens , Idaho . Tour tickets will provide detailed directions to each location and complete descriptions of the gardens.

Next Sunday, the Coeur d’Alene Garden Tour will showcase seven lovely North Idaho gardens. The self-guided tour runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and there will be musicians and artisans at each of the stops.

Seven years ago, Kathryn Orr and her husband Collin Lamb moved into their Post Falls home located at 5051 Frazier Drive. The previous owner had decided to go with an English garden style but hadn’t completed it before selling the house.

“I told her I would try to take care of her garden,” Orr said. “I’m also trying to make it an English garden, but a lot of the process is basically trial and error for me.”

While Orr is modest about what she has accomplished , the results are stunning. Visitors are greeted by a large arbor covered with a wisteria vine. It frames the entrance to the garden and sets the stage for what they are about to see.

The large bed next to the road, which Orr likes to refer to as “the south 40,” is packed with a wonderful array of annuals, perennials and shrubs.

Roses, petunias, Shasta daisies, annual poppies and rose campion blend together to form a colorful tapestry. The green foliage of hostas, rhododendrons, bergenias and mugo pines provides a restful contrast.

Each year, Orr likes to come up with a new design theme and color scheme.

“I try to make sure something is blooming at all times of the year,” she said. “Do I know what all of my plants are? No, I just know what I like.”

One of her biggest challenges has been finding colorful flowers that grow well in the shady areas of the garden. While their yard is frequently visited by birds, squirrels, ducks and moose, Orr and Lamb enjoy watching them.

She has been frustrated that some plants didn’t make it through this region’s tough winter. One of the losses was a large wisteria vine that has covered a back pergola for years. She is hopeful it will come back from the well-established root system.

Visitors will discover sitting areas in various parts of the landscape. A small back deck features cobalt blue pots filled with bright annuals. A little farther down the path, there are two bright red chairs which are backed by huge hanging baskets packed with vibrant trailing petunias.

It is clear the entire garden is lovingly tended. Orr said it’s a full-time job, but she enjoys the process. This year, Lamb planted potatoes, carrots, onions, peppers, squash and tomatoes.

They are both looking forward to the day of the tour.

“I love being outdoors, getting my hands in the dirt and watching plants grow and thrive,” Orr said. “I hope visitors will enjoy my jungle, the colors, the flowers, the foliage and the variety of it all.”

Here are the locations of all of the tour gardens:

• Kathryn Orr and Collin Lamb, 5051 Frazier Drive, Post Falls

• Jeff and Mary Lou Baker, 715 N. Chisholm Court, Post Falls

• Diana and Michael Anson, 1331 N. Glasgow Dr., Post Falls

• Connie Larson, 11477 N. Rocking R Road, Hayden

• Mary and Mike Brewer, 7743 N. Valley St., Dalton Gardens

• Dr. Kate Kuhlman-Wood and Mr. Wood Community Garden, 521 E. Wallace Ave., Coeur d’Alene

• Maggi and Ben Broggel, 521 E. Indiana Ave., Coeur d’Alene

The Coeur d’Alene Garden club is hosting the tour. All proceeds will benefit local charities and North Idaho College scholarships.

Garden centers and businesses that will sell tickets are:

• Aspen Nursery, 6075 E. Commerce Loop, Post Falls, (208) 667-7511

• Mix-It-Up Gifts, 513 Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene, (208) 667-8603

• New Leaf Nursery, 12655 N. Government Way, Hayden, (208) 762-4825

• Northland Nursery, 8093 W. Prairie Ave., Post Falls, (208) 773-3247

• Petal Pushers Nursery, 201 E. Sixth Ave., Post Falls, (208) 763-4355

• Seright’s Ace Hardware, 1217 N. Fourth St, Coeur d’Alene, (208) 667-9466

• Vanhoff’s Garden Center, 1844 N. Government Way, Coeur d’Alene, (208) 930-4424

• Westwood Gardens, 15825 N. Westwood Dr., Rathdrum, (208) 687-5952

Susan Mulvihill is author of “The Vegetable Garden Problem Solver Handbook” and “The Vegetable Garden Pest Handbook.” She can be reached at Susan@SusansintheGarden.com. Watch this week’s video at youtube.com/susansinthegarden.