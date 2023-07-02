Rev. Walter Kendricks: Multi-cancer early detection has potential to help close health care equity gap

By the Rev. Walter Kendricks

Historic gaps in our health care delivery system that have gone unaddressed for too long: Black and Brown communities continue to be disproportionally impacted by preventable disease. Pandemic-related health care disruptions exacerbated health disparities across the board for Black communities, especially regarding cancer care. In the last few years, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted more than 9.5 million routine cancer screenings, resulting in later stage diagnoses, delays in treatment, and increased cancer mortality.

These disruptions are especially concerning for Black patients, who experience higher rates of cancer diagnosis and mortality. Black communities in the U.S. have the highest rates of death and shortest survival for most cancers of any race or ethnic group. President Biden has reignited his Cancer Moonshot Initiative, now with a renewed emphasis on reducing inequities in cancer screening rates between communities. A major part of this initiative is focused on eliminating barriers to access – which includes funding mobile screening programs, investing in innovative community-led health worker models, and allowing patients to access broader-based screening technologies.

Multi-cancer early detection (MCED) screening could help level the playing field for cancer screening and prevention access. Rather than screening for one type of cancer at a time, these tests detect dozens of cancer types while locating cancer cells in the earliest stages. When caught early, cancer patients have a five-year survival rate of 89%. Currently, regular screening is recommended for just five types of cancer – breast, cervical, colorectal, lung, and prostate.

Cancers that disproportionately impact Black and brown people, like stomach and esophageal cancers, aren’t screened for routinely. This increases the risk that these types of cancers are found in later stages after symptoms have emerged and the disease has metastasized. This is the latest contributing factor in many of our community members’ mistrust of medical institutions, which perpetuates a vicious cycle where Black patients are screened less often, resulting in cancer treatment pathways that are more invasive and costly.

Due to the historical harms which have created low confidence towards the medical community, a lack of trust continues to be a significant barrier to consistent cancer screening. It’s important and medically necessary to elevate options for Black patients to meet them where they are at. Here in Spokane, The Native Project is working to repair the relationship between medical practitioners and communities of color. The medical clinic is staffed and led by healthcare professionals who employ a holistic, culturally appropriate lens to inform their work, and where all are welcome to seek care.

Regardless of ancestry, the number one risk factor for cancer onset is age. For older adults, access to Medicare is associated with a significant increase in the detection of cancers – particularly for women and people of color. Newly reintroduced federal legislation, H.R. 2407/S. 2085 – the Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act, would allow Medicare coverage of MCED tests once they are approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration.

Earlier cancer detection and treatment is a bipartisan issue. The MCED Screening Act gained a remarkable 257 bipartisan co-sponsors in the House and 54 in the Senate when it was originally introduced. Today, more than 500 organizations have voiced their support for the reintroduction of the MCED Screening Act to the 118th Congress.

Structural changes to our health care system are needed to better meet the needs of Black and brown communities in Spokane. Creating a greater emphasis on culturally appropriate care and leveling the playing field of access for cancer screenings that disproportionately impact communities of color could help the trust-building process. Taking these steps would improve healthcare outcomes for all communities and ensure Black patients get the care that they deserve.

The Rev. Walter Kendricks has been the pastor of the Morning Star Missionary Baptist church of Spokane since 2013 and is Chair of the Board for the Carl Maxey Center, Spokane. He also serves as the Eastern Washington Commissioner for African American affairs, Commissioner on the Criminal Justice training Commission, both for the State of Washington.