Teen Journalism Institute: Isabelle Parekh explores a different writing style

For one of The Spokesman-Review’s high school reporters this year, it’s not journalism, but her general love for reading and writing that drew her to the internship. Isabelle Parekh is particularly passionate about literature.

A senior at Lewis and Clark High School, Parekh loves to read and is working on a young adult fantasy novel.

“Nothing groundbreaking, but it will be cool,” she said.

At school, Parekh enjoys taking challenging coursework. Additionally, she is an active member of their theater program. She has been in “Legally Blonde,” as well as three drama exhibitions. She also plays the piano and takes voice lessons.

An avid outdoorswoman, Parekh spent her childhood ski racing at Schweitzer. She is enthusiastic about getting outside and hiking, especially in Riverside State Park, as she professes to be a true “North Side Gal.” Still, she doesn’t stop her exploration with Spokane. Parekh is scuba-certified and recently spent a week diving the Caribbean Sea off the coast of Curaçao.

Through this internship, Parekh hopes to “develop a different type of writing style.”

She was pointed towards this internship by her AP Language and Composition teacher, Greg Goeller. Parekh is elated to practice the craft of journalism this summer. She said it gives her the chance to “learn the things that are important to society and make society work.”

Beyond high school, Parekh’s goal is to continue authoring fantasy and fiction.

She is thrilled to be working through The Spokesman-Review’s Teen Journalism Institute.

“The cool thing about journalism is that you are writing and you are learning,” she said. “It is one of the applicable uses of writing in the real world.”

Q: What is your favorite book?

A: “Throne of Glass by Sarah J. Maas.