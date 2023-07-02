The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  K-12 education

Teen Journalism Institute: Samantha Fuller credits teachers for interest in newspapers

Spokesman-Review 2023 High School intern Samantha Fuller from Lakeland (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVI)
By Trevor Picanco TrevorP@spokesman.com(509) 459-5491

Though she has always enjoyed writing, it wasn’t until recently that Samantha Fuller discovered the possibilities of journalism.

Earlier in her time at Lakeland High School, Fuller enrolled in the school’s journalism class based on a teacher recommendation. Since then, she has been her school paper’s news editor for two years.

Fuller attributes her love for writing and journalism to the guidance of her teachers, who first encouraged her to apply for The Spokesman-Review internship.

Through her experience working in the class, Fuller believes she has become a more patient and hard-working person.

Born in the Tri-Cities area, Fuller is the middle of three children. When she was younger, Fuller filled her time playing sports and exploring her neighborhood.

Fuller moved to Rathdrum, Idaho, when she was 8. Though the change took some adjustment, she has settled into her new home. As the North Idaho community grows, Fuller notes that there are more opportunities for recreation and entertainment.

Outside of class, Fuller loves to hang out with her friends and frequents Lake Coeur d’Alene for swimming, kayaking and other water-based activities.

Though she hasn’t settled on what she wants to do after she graduates, she hopes to learn more about herself and her interests this summer.

For now, Fuller is certain of what guides her in life.

“I try to be as real as possible,” she said, adding “I try to treat people with kindness.”

Looking into the future, she hopes to attend college and pursue a field related to writing.

Q: What is your favorite thing to do with friends?

A: Swimming or cliff jumping.

Trevor Picanco's reporting is part of the Teen Journalism Institute, funded by Bank of America with support from the Innovia Foundation.

