Teen Journalism Institute: Zak Curley hopes to serve others through S-R summer internship

Journalism – what comes from it? What do people get out of it? For people like Zak Curley, it serves the purpose of helping others.

Curley, one of eight high school interns this year at The Spokesman-Review, believes journalism is an act of public service. Through the influence of his father, S-R Executive Editor Rob Curley, it became apparent that helping people through the press is powerful.

“I have looked up to him in so many ways,” Zak Curley said. “The way he helped keep the paper running when so many were shutting down is incredible to me.”

One of Curley’s biggest priorities is to make sure he is kind, honest and helpful. He believes in spreading kindness no matter what.

“It may be a more selfish reason, but I think a lot of other people do this as well, but helping people makes me feel good,” Curley said.

Curley said he’s been influenced by his parents’ generosity. He grew up watching them help anyone who needed it and wished to be this way as well.

Curley prides himself on being as honest and transparent as possible, even when it is not easy. He wants to be a role model for others.

He was born in Florida, then moved around living in over five states by age 5. He spent a good amount of his childhood in Las Vegas, then moved to Washington at 15 and has been here since.

Curley attends Cheney High School, where he will be a junior in the fall. He is a percussionist in the marching band and teaches drums to younger students.

“I mean, I love it. It’s my favorite thing in the world,” he said.

Curley believes that the marching band is so important because of the relationships he has made. The time he has spent in band shows him how important it is to build strong relationships.

After high school, Curley hopes to become an EMT. He was accepted in an EMT program with Spokane Community College that he will start in April .

Curley is excited for the opportunity to be an editorial intern.

His father and brother have careers in journalism, so he is eager to take part in the family career.

“This will be a good starter to get out there. Plus, the experience will be good for backup if being an EMT is not what I decide to do,” he said.

Although Curley has been exposed to journalism since he was little, there are many things he is excited to learn over the next eight weeks. He is excited to write about health and politics.

“I want to keep politics honest and hold the government accountable,” Curley said.

Q: What was the name of your favorite stuffed animal growing up?

A: It was a green chameleon named Hex after my pet chameleon.