Attempted arrest of teen shooting suspect in Tacoma leads to 20-mile chase

By Craig Sailor The News Tribune (Tacoma, Wash.)

A teenager wanted in an earlier drive-by shooting led police on a 20-mile chase from Tacoma to SeaTac on Monday evening, Tacoma police said.

The incident began around 5 p.m. when Tacoma police detectives attempted to arrest the 17-year-old boy at a home on Tacoma’s Eastside, according to police spokesman detective William Muse. He was wanted on three charges stemming from a shooting earlier in the year.

The boy fled the home and entered a Kia that had been reported stolen. Police gave chase, and eventually the teen drove onto northbound Interstate 5, Muse said.

Washington State Patrol troopers and deputies from the King County Sheriff’s Office joined the chase, which was allowed under state law, Muse said. The Kia wove in and out of traffic during the pursuit.

The Kia left I-5 at exit 151 in SeaTac and struck another vehicle. No one in the other car was injured, Muse said.

The vehicle came to a stop soon after, and the suspect ran away but was captured near Orillia Road South and arrested.

Muse did not provide further information on the drive-by shooting other than that it occurred earlier this year and resulted in first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and drive-by shooting charges for the teen.

The suspect had only minor injuries and was taken to Tacoma police headquarters for questioning.

Muse said additional charges from Monday’s incident would be forthcoming.