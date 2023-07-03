Locally: Washington State golfer Pono Yanagi wins Washington men’s Amateur Championship

From staff and wire services

Pono Yanagi of Pullman shot a final-round 67 on Thursday to win the 102nd Washington Men’s Amateur Championship at Wine Valley Golf Club in Walla Walla.

Yanagi entered the final day with a one-shot lead and finished with his second-consecutive bogey-free round. He won the championship by six shots over second-place finishers Dalton Conn of Seattle and Dane Huddleston of Woodland. Yanagi didn’t make a bogey after the 16th hole in the first round.

His three rounds were 72-63-67 for a total to par of 14-under.

Originally from Hawaii, Yanagi plays for Washington State and will be returning there in the fall for a final season. After the second round, he credited the team’s home course, Palouse Ridge, for helping to prepare him for the style of play needed for success at Wine Valley.

In two weeks Yanagi, will be playing in the U.S. Amateur qualifier at Palouse Ridge. The following week he’ll be teeing it up in the PNGA Men’s Amateur Championship at Chambers Bay.

Several other Spokane area players finished in the top 25: Andrew Von Lossow, Spokane (6th, 5-under); Paul Mitzel, Quincy (T7, -3); Zachary Stocker, Liberty Lake (T10, -2); Tommy Kimmel, Spokane (T10, -2); Ty Anderson, Spokane (T15, -1); and Sam Pauly, Nine Mile Falls (T22, +1).

Hockey

The Spokane Chiefs have acquired an eighth-round pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft from the Victoria Royals in exchange for forward Grady Lane (2003).

Lane played 129 games for Spokane, posting 8 goals and 15 assists for 23 total points. He served as an Alternate Captain during the 2022-23 season.

Soccer

Incoming Washington State freshman goalkeeper Liya Brooks has been named to the Jamaican Football Federation’s senior national team roster for the upcoming 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Brooks’ selection marks her second call up to the senior team, after training with the Reggae Girlz in South Korea last August.

Hailing from Eugene, Oregon, Brooks became an established member of the Jamaican youth system over the past two years. The young goalkeeper most recently competed in the U-20 CONCACAF Championships, after going undefeated with three clean sheets in the qualifying competition last fall.

Jamaica will face France in its opening World Cup match on July 23.

• Chris McGaughey has joined the Gonzaga’ men’s soccer staff as an assistant coach.

McGaughey was part of the Cal State-Bakersfield coaching staff since 2018 and helped lead the Roadrunners to four post-season tournaments in four seasons of competition, including a trip to the Western Athletic Conference semifinals in 2019.

McGaughey began his collegiate career at Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas where he was a two-time First Team All-America selection as a goalie and led the Apaches to the 2012 NJCAA National Championship.