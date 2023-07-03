Mariners place starting pitcher Bryce Miller on injured list

Ryan Divish Seattle Times

SAN FRANCISCO — Rather than running the risk of making the situation worse for Bryce Miller and also putting their bullpen in distress with another injury-shortened start, the Mariners have opted to place the young right-hander on the 15-day injured list due to a blister on the middle finger of his right hand.

Seattle recalled right-hander Darren McCaughan to take Miller’s spot on the active roster and serve as long-relief help. McCaughan was in the Mariners clubhouse after Sunday’s win over the Rays and flew with the team to San Francisco.

However, sources indicated that the Mariners will bring back lefty Tommy Milone to take Miller’s spot in the starting rotation and start Wednesday vs. the Giants.

The Mariners were already expected to get creative with the slotting of their rotation due to workload issues for Miller and Bryan Woo, who is starting Monday night vs. the Giants. There is a chance that they option Woo to the minor leagues after his outing in an effort to control his overall workload.

After throwing only 57 innings last season — his first at the professional level — due to his recovery from Tommy John surgery that caused him to miss all of 2021, Seattle doesn’t want to push him much past 110 innings. He’s already thrown a combined 66⅔ innings this season.