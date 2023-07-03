Neighborhood updates

For the week of July 3-July 7.

Shadle Park Concert Series – Free concert featuring Sammy Eubanks. Thursday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Shadle Park, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave.

Browne’s Addition Concert Series – Free concert featuring the 133rd Washington Army National Guard Band. Thursday, 6-8 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Park, 2195 W. 2nd Ave.

The Land Use Committee – Meets via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. third Thursday of every month. Contact Patrick Rooks at prooks12@gmail.com or call staff liaison Dean Gunderson at (509) 625-6082.

The Browne’s Addition Neighborhood Council – Meets at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. (509) 625-6343.

The Shiloh Hills Neighborhood Council – Meets at 7 p.m. third Thursday of every month at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7307 N. Nevada St. Contact interim chair Clifford Winger at shilohhillsnc@outlook.com or (509) 325-4623.

The Hillyard Neighborhood Council – Meets via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Contact chair Joe Carter at hnc.hillyard.chair@gmail.com or city staff liaison Annie Deasy at (509) 625-6343.

The Budget Committee – Meets via Zoom and in person at the Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave., at 7 p.m. Monday. Contact chair Mark Davies at msdavies@yahoo.com or city staff liaison Annie Deasy at (509) 625-6343.

The Pedestrian, Transportation and Traffic Committee – Meets via Zoom at 6 p.m. fourth Tuesday of every month. Meeting ID: 820 2737 1964; Passcode: 915562. Contact chair Randy McGlenn at chair@ecspokane.org or staff liaison Annie Deasy at adeasy@spokanecity.org.

The Building Stronger Neighborhoods Committee – Meets the fourth Monday of every month except December, noon-1 p.m. Meets virtually and in person at Liberty Park Library, 402 S. Pittsburg St. Contact ONS liaison Amber Groe at (509) 625-6156 or email neigh.svcs@spokanecity.org.

To have an agenda listed, email callieo@spokesman.com by the Friday preceding your meeting.