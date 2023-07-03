The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Fourth of July 2023: Where and how to celebrate

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Woman hit and killed by driver Saturday night on North Division

July 3, 2023 Updated Mon., July 3, 2023 at 9:17 p.m.

From staff reports

From staff reports

A woman was struck and killed by a driver Saturday night on North Division Street in Colbert, deputies said.

First responders arrived around 9:40 p.m. to the 17700 block of North Division, according to a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, who was the only person in her vehicle, cooperated with authorities, the release said. She told deputies the road was dark and she tried to swerve once she saw the victim walking in the street.

The driver agreed to a field sobriety test and to give a blood sample.

Deputies say they don’t suspect speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

The driver and victim haven’t been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

