The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
61°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

Fourth of July 2023: Where and how to celebrate

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Firefighters contain 1,300-acre fire that jumped Yakima River in Benton County

July 4, 2023 Updated Tue., July 4, 2023 at 9:15 p.m.

By Elena Perry elenap@spokesman.com(509) 459-5270

Firefighters contained a 1,300-acre fire in Benton County on Tuesday after it jumped the Yakima River within hours of starting the day before.

The Old Inland Empire Fire stopped growing Tuesday, and crews were working on mop-up and making sure nothing reignited overnight.

Crews are investigating the cause and evaluating property damage, according to Benton County Fire District 2 PIO John Derderian.

Sparking Monday afternoon, the fire jumped the Yakima River and prompted the Department of Transportation to close portions of I-82 due to heavy smoke.

Officials issued evacuation warnings for the surrounding area until that evening. Some outbuildings and equipment were burned, though no one was injured.

Firefighters statewide are wary of the risks posed by firework use, especially on the Fourth of July.

“Please, please, please, no aerial fireworks tonight. I would really love it if everyone could just take a sec and think before they light the fuse,” Derderian said Tuesday. “Think twice, light once. That’s my motto for the night.”

In Skamania County, the Tunnel 5 fire started Sunday morning and has now engulfed over 500 acres, with 5% of the perimeter contained by nearly 200 responding personnel. The cause of this fire is also under investigation.

Authorities issued level three evacuation notices, instructing residents within a 2-mile radius of the blaze to leave immediately. The Red Cross established an evacuee shelter in the county fairgrounds. Officials will reassess evacuation notices at 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Level one “get ready” evacuation notices are in place in parts of neighboring Klickitat County.

Elena Perry's work as the Carl Maxey Racial and Social Inequity reporter for Eastern Washington and North Idaho primarily appears in both The Spokesman-Review and The Black Lens newspapers, and is funded in part by the Michael Conley Charitable Fund, the Smith-Barbieri Progressive Fund, the Innovia Foundation and other local donors from across our community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper's managing editor.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety