Putin tells China-led bloc that Russians support him after mutiny

By Bloomberg News

President Vladimir Putin told a regional security grouping that Russians were united behind his leadership in his first international appearance since the failed mutiny that posed the greatest threat to his almost quarter-century rule.

Putin also thanked leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization “who have expressed support for the actions of the Russian leadership to protect the constitutional order,” at an online summit Tuesday hosted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that also included Chinese President Xi Jinping. “We highly appreciate it,” Putin said.

Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin’s forces came to within 125 miles of Moscow virtually unopposed before he called off the uprising under a deal brokered by Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. The episode has raised questions over whether hardline elements within the military may have known about Prigozhin’s plans in advance as he sought the ouster of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, a long-time Putin ally, over failures in Russia’s war in Ukraine.

A top Russian general, Sergei Surovikin, who was repeatedly praised by the Wagner founder, hasn’t been seen in public since the mutiny ended June 24. Prigozhin also hasn’t been seen since agreeing to the deal, under which he was allowed to leave for Belarus without facing any criminal charges along with any Wagner fighters who chose to join him.

Putin told the regional bloc established by China that Russia backed the “speedy completion” of Belarus’s application to join the SCO.

Modi said Iran was taking part as a new SCO member at the summit, with regional security, the economy, food security, climate change and the situation in Afghanistan on the agenda.