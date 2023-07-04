Sports Highlights
July 4, 2023 Updated Wed., July 5, 2023 at 10:56 a.m.
Baseball
MLB
6:05 p.m.: Seattle at San Francisco (Root)
7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers or N.Y. Mets at Arizona (MLB)
Basketball
NBA Summer League
6 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. Utah (NBATV)
7 p.m.: Miami vs. Sacramento (ESPN)
WNBA
7 p.m.: Atlanta at Los Angeles (CBSSN)
