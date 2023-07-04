The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
79°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

Sports Highlights

July 4, 2023 Updated Wed., July 5, 2023 at 10:56 a.m.

Baseball

MLB

6:05 p.m.: Seattle at San Francisco (Root)

7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers or N.Y. Mets at Arizona (MLB)

Basketball

NBA Summer League

6 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. Utah (NBATV)

7 p.m.: Miami vs. Sacramento (ESPN)

WNBA

7 p.m.: Atlanta at Los Angeles (CBSSN)

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Sports