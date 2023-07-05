The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
71°F
Current Conditions
Smoke
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Deputies ask for help finding man last seen Saturday in Spokane Valley

July 5, 2023 Updated Wed., July 5, 2023 at 8:44 p.m.

Terry Anzaldo (Courtesy Spokane County Sheriff's Office)
Terry Anzaldo (Courtesy Spokane County Sheriff's Office)
From staff reports
Terry Anzaldo (Courtesy Spokane County Sheriff's Office)
Terry Anzaldo (Courtesy Spokane County Sheriff's Office)

From staff reports

Spokane Valley deputies are looking for a 59-year-old man who has been missing since Saturday.

Terry W. Anzaldo was last seen near the intersection of Mission and Pines, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The release said Anzaldo’s family is concerned because he has a mental health condition.

Anzaldo drives a dark blue 2004 Ford Explorer, Washington license plate BEH4075.

He is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 175 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing a T-shirt and jeans, the release said.

Anyone with information on Anzaldo’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case #10098951.

Terry Anzaldo (Courtesy Spokane County Sheriff's Office)
Terry Anzaldo (Courtesy Spokane County Sheriff’s Office)
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety