Deputies ask for help finding man last seen Saturday in Spokane Valley

From staff reports

From staff reports

Spokane Valley deputies are looking for a 59-year-old man who has been missing since Saturday.

Terry W. Anzaldo was last seen near the intersection of Mission and Pines, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The release said Anzaldo’s family is concerned because he has a mental health condition.

Anzaldo drives a dark blue 2004 Ford Explorer, Washington license plate BEH4075.

He is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 175 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing a T-shirt and jeans, the release said.

Anyone with information on Anzaldo’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case #10098951.