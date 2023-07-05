Deputies ask for help finding man last seen Saturday in Spokane Valley
July 5, 2023 Updated Wed., July 5, 2023 at 8:44 p.m.
From staff reports
Spokane Valley deputies are looking for a 59-year-old man who has been missing since Saturday.
Terry W. Anzaldo was last seen near the intersection of Mission and Pines, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The release said Anzaldo’s family is concerned because he has a mental health condition.
Anzaldo drives a dark blue 2004 Ford Explorer, Washington license plate BEH4075.
He is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 175 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing a T-shirt and jeans, the release said.
Anyone with information on Anzaldo’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case #10098951.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.