Family Calendar

Events are free unless otherwise stated.

LINC Bus Mobile Library Visit – The LINC bus mobile library has books, audiobooks, DVDs, CDs and more to checkout, computers and printers to use, Wi-Fi internet access, and special programs. The bus visits parks, schools, churches, festivals and other locations in Spokane County. To find out where the LINC bus is headed next, visit scld.org/locations/linc or call (509) 893-8407. Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Cut-outs: Paper Stop-Motion Animation with Andi Keating – As a class collaboration, students will work together to make multiple stop motion animation videos. Students need to bring a flash drive (minimum of 8 GB). For ages 11 and older. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Through July 22. Register at bit.ly/45fe1zK. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. 154.00. (509) 325-1500.

The Harmonica Pocket: Sing Your Song – The Harmonica Pocket performs a light-hearted, engaging, and playful music program. Ukuleles, acoustic guitars, and harmonicas accompany silly and sweet songs about trees, bugs, counting, and being itchy. Ages 5 and up. Check scld.org/events to see what time and which library locations. Monday through Friday, Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Camp Read-a-Rama – Read and explore children’s books during camp and then use the books’ themes for camp activities, crafts, music, and games. Grades 2-5. July 10-13, Cheney Library, 610 First St., Cheney. (509) 893-8280.

Electric Slide Summer Day Camp – Explore what it means to be an electrical engineer while designing a solution to protect the power grid. For ages 14-18. Scholarships are available for families with financial need. Register at bit.ly/3TNoWLC. Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $250. (208) 929-4029.

All Our Relatives: Art and Science Story Time – Foster a sense of wonder and appreciation for the world through storytelling, reading, and hands-on activities with Miss Mandi, featuring books from Native American, Alaska Native, First Nations, and Indigenous authors. Each child who attends with get a free book. Ages 5-8. Monday, 10 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Tween Library Carnival – The library carnival just for tweens. Test skills at classic and unique carnival games to earn prize tickets, and earn enough to take home a cool prize. Ages 8-12. Monday, 2-3 p.m. Deer Park Library, 208 S. Forest Ave., Deer Park. Free. (509) 893-8300..

Science Speaks Spokane: Color Chromatography – Participants will use the scientific method and household items to discover color separation. Participants will be provided with worksheets and instructions on how to do this experiment at home. Monday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. (509) 444-5390.

Teen Zone: Mindful Watercolor Tutorial – Pick up a kit from the library and receive everything to make Mindful Watercolor Art. Watch the video tutorial on YouTube, and hang out in the Discord chat for tips. Ages 12-19. For more information, visit the Discord server at tinyurl.com/cdateendiscord. Tuesday, 9 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Bouncing Bear Cubs Story Time – Baby Story Time in the Story Room (inside of the Children’s Library) for ages newborn to 18 months. Read fun stories, have play time, and sing songs that are perfect for baby’s early literacy development. This summer, weekly themes such as fishing and bugs will explore the wonders of nature. Tuesday, 10 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Family Storytime in the Park – Enjoy 30 minutes of stories, songs, and fingerplays that explore the concepts of literacy and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math). Ages 2–5. Tuesday, 10:30-11 a.m. Edgecliff Park, 800 S. Park Road, Spokane Valley. Free.

Craft Tuesdays at Tekoa Library – Kids can stop by their neighborhood library to participate in the following activities. Ages 5-11. July 11, crafts and sharing. July 18, friendship bracelets and story. July 20, Lego challenge. Tuesday, Noon. Tekoa Library, 139 S. Crosby, Tekoa, Wash. Free. (509) 284-3121.

July Puppeteering Camp – Explore the artform of puppetry. Rehearse a script with other cast members and design a sock puppet. Perform a special show for friends and family on the final day. For ages 9-12. Register at bit.ly/44yGdfE. Tuesday, 1-3 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Building with Books: Lego challenge – Read a story together and put building skills to the test with this Lego Challenge. Grades K-5. Tuesday, 4-5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Shark Day – Mobius Educators will demonstrate a dissection of a real shark and attendees will have the opportunity to touch it. Discover how big sharks are, take a shark selfie, make shark crafts and more. Wednesday, Mobius Kids Children’s Museum, 808 W. Main Ave. $10. (509) 624-5437.

Adult and Child Imagination Station – In this kid friendly clay class, a parent or guardian can bring one young child along to create the child’s favorite animal or dinosaur. For ages 6 and up. Register at bit.ly/41MZsR7. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-noon. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $59. (509) 325-1500.

Sunshine and Story Time in the Park – Summer Sunshine Story Time will be in parks around Coeur d’Alene for children to discover new places and learn more about the natural world around us. Stories, crafts, and activities will be nature themed. . Events happen at different parks each week. For all dates and locations, visit cdalibrary.org/library-events/sunshinestory. Wednesday, 10 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Family Storytime in the Park – Enjoy 30 minutes of stories, songs, and fingerplays that explore the concepts of literacy and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math). Ages 2–5. Wednesday, 10:30-11 a.m. Terrace View Park, 13525 E. 24th Ave., Spokane Valley. Thursday, 10:30-11 a.m. Valley Mission Park, 11123 E. Mission Ave., Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 688-0300.

Summer Painting Series – Three week series of painting classes for ages 7-12. Learn different techniques like portraits, plein aire, and Bob Ross-style trees. Register at thejacklincenter.org/classes. Wednesdays through July 26. 11 a.m. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $36. (208) 457-8950.

FUNdamentals Math Camp – A hands-on math camp, designed to supplement middle and high school curriculum: The Fundamentals Geometry Track. Tweens and teens are invited to see math in a whole new way. Six weeks of programming include fractions, sin and cos curves, spirals, topology, and triangles. Wednesdays, 3-4 p.m. Tekoa Library, 139 S. Crosby, Tekoa, Wash. Free. (509) 284-3121.

Kids in the Kitchen: Barbecue Burgers – Learn how to grill burgers with all the fixings, and enjoy the creations when finished. Ages 7-12. Register at thejacklincenter.org/classes. Wednesday, 5-6:30 p.m. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $40. (208) 457-8950.

Drop in and Draw – Creative community for an open drawing program. Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

Reuse Workshop with Art Salvage – Hands-on reuse art projects designed for little hands. Every second Thursday of the month. 10-11 a.m. Mobius Discovery Center, 331 N. Post St. $10. (509) 321-7133.

Minecraft Club – Explore architecture, engineering and art through Minecraft. Participants are given a building prompt and a brief lesson then join a Minecraft world to build around the prompt. Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Market Day Story Time – Weekly story time and craft activities during the Perry Thursday Market. Pop into the event space to hear bookseller Maria read stories with a craft to follow. This event will be fun for all ages. Thursday, 4-5 p.m. Wishing Tree Books, 1410 E. 11th Ave. Free. (509) 315-9875.

Experience VR: Epic Roller Coasters – Get inspired by riding the wild tracks in Epic Roller Coasters, then build a marble roller coaster using the materials supplied. Grades 5–8. Registration is required. Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. Free. (509) 893-8350.

Saturday with the Symphony: A Children’s Program – The free music education program is coordinated by the Coeur d’Alene Symphony Orchestra and recurs the third Saturday of each month. The music-filled hour typically includes a fun musical performance, an interactive activity and a book reading by the children’s librarian. For ages 3 and up. Saturday, 11 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Mermaid Storytime – Read some of the local merfolk’s favorite children’s books alongside them. RSVP at auntiesbooks.com/event. Saturday, 11 a.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, Children’s Section, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.

Atmospheric Balloon Adventure Summer Day Camp – Design a payload and launch a weather balloon into the upper atmosphere. For ages 9-13. Scholarships are available for families with financial need. Register at bit.ly/3FUenAN. Monday, July 17, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $250. (208) 929-4029.

Music Explorers Summer Camp – Children ages 5 and up will immerse themselves in the vibrant music of different countries each day. From learning dances and games to singing and playing xylophones, metallophones, and drums, their creativity and musicality will soar! Visit hnmc.org/music-explorers for more information. July 17-21, 10 a.m. Holy Names Music Center, 3910 W. Custer Drive. $60. (509) 326-9516.